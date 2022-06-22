The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Multiple incidences of harassment and disorderly conduct were reported in the 4700 block of Banning Avenue June 10 and 11. See separate story this page.
• An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue June 9.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of First Street June 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1500 block of Goose Lake Road and the 4700 block of Centerville Road June 9.
• Officers responded to a man causing issues with staff and customers at a business in the 4800 block of Highway 71 June 9.
• Property damage occurred in the area of White Bear Avenue and South Shore Blvd June 9. A suspect has been identified.
• Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue June 10.
• Officers responded to an assault in the area of Seventh Street and Morehead Avenue June 10.
• A domestic assault incident between family members was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road June 10.
• Officers assisted with a child custody dispute in the 370 block of Kenny Lane June 10.
• A man in a bus shelter in the 3400 block of Century Avenue was found to have warrants, as was released for medical treatment.
• Suspicious vehicles were reported at a school in the 2500 block of Spruce Place June 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road June 11.
• A Wyoming man was arrested for violation of an order for protection in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 11.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Glen Oaks Avenue June 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street June 11.
• Officers responded to a residence that had rocks thrown at the garage in the 3800 block of Cranbrook Drive June 11.
