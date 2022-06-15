The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A disorderly woman in the 4500 block of Centerville Road was given a courtesy ride to her hotel June 2.
•Following a 911 hang-up call in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 2, responding officers found a man and woman having an argument. The man was arrested for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue June 2.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a warrant in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue June 2.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue June 3.
•A man was trespassed from a business in the 470 block of Banning Avenue June 3.
•Officers responded to an injured goose in the 2500 block of Spruce Place June 3.
•License plates were stolen in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street June 3.
•Officers responded to a report of disorderly juveniles on Washington Square June 3.
•Officers mediated a verbal dispute near the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue June 4.
•An RV was damaged in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road June 4.
•Liquor was stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road June 4.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. June 4.
•A White Bear Lake man who was pulled over for using his cell phone while driving June 4 was found to have a canceled driver’s license and was arrested.
•Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Banning Avenue June 4.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for 4th degree assault on Fourth Street June 4.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Ebba Street June 4.
•A White Bear Lake man found slumped behind the wheel of his running vehicle in the 2200 block of Roth Place was arrested for DWI June 5.
•Catalytic converters were stolen in the 3300 block of Auger Avenue and the 1700 block of Fair Oaks Drive June 5.
•A vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the 2500 block of Dorothy Avenue June 5 and later found to have been towed following a hit and run accident in St. Paul. The female suspect was not located.
•A Hugo driver was arrested when he was found to be impaired by prescription medication after hitting a guardrail along Otter Lake Road June 5.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street June 5.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and a seat belt violation following a traffic stop on Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue June 5.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F June 5.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1700 block of Elm Street June 5.
•Officers assisted another agency with the pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop and began shooting a firearm at law enforcement officers near Interstate 35E and Highway 96 June 6. No officers were hit. The occupants fled the vehicle and were located and arrested. One occupant was apprehended by K-9, and a firearm was recovered.
•Burglary was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 6.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 5. The suspect was identified and the vehicle was recovered in Plymouth.
•A vehicle was abandoned on private property in the 2100 block of Second Street June 6.
•Officers mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 4100 block of Hazel Street June 6.
•A license plate was stolen in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue June 6.
•A juvenile was caught stealing bags of chips and money from a tip jar at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E June 6, then fled when the manager said she was calling the police.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Glen Oaks Avenue June 6.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue June 7.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue June 7.
•A Woodbury man was arrested for DWI after he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle in the 3100 block of Century Avenue June 7.
•Marijuana and paraphernalia found in the 3700 block of Prairie Road was turned in at the police department June 7.
•A man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation in the 1700 block of County Road E June 7.
•Officers responded to a report of two people syphoning gas from a parked truck in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road June 8.
•Catalytic converters were stolen June 8 in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane, the 2200 block of Sixth Street, the 3600 block of Highland Avenue, and the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•A moped was stolen June 8 from a garage in an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Centerville Road.
•Wine was stolen from a liquor store in the 2100 block of Third Street June 8.
•Harassment was reported in the 4900 block of Long Avenue June 8.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 4900 block of Birch lake Circle June 8.
