The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a report of a dog left in a parked car in the 1900 block of Buerkle Rd. June 15.
•Officers responded to a report of a bird inside a hallway in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue June 15.
•A suspect was cited for stealing items from a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. June 15.
•A man was arrested for fleeing officers, possession of a stolen vehicle, and third degree controlled substance in the area of Kelly Court and Long Avenue June 15.
•Officers responded to a report of juveniles smoking behind a building in the 3500 block of Rolling View Drive June 15.
•Graffiti was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. June 15.
•A citation was issued to a dog owner in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane for not having a license June 16.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 16.
•Disorderly conduct was reported near the intersection of Fourth Street and Banning Avenue June 16.
•A party was cited for disorderly conduct in the area of Seventh Street and Division Avenue June 16.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at a business in the 900 block of Wildwood Road June 16.
•A Circle Pines man fled officers after he was stopped by officers near Highway 61 and Whitaker Street June 16 and asked to perform a field sobriety test. He was found hiding in the woods and arrested for felony fleeing and third degree test refusal.
•Criminal damage to property occurred in the 1400 block of Highway 96 June 17.
•Officers responded to a disorderly person in the 4800 block of Division Avenue June 17.
•Theft was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E June 18.
•A ferret was found in the 1800 block of Clarence Street June 18.
•A woman who had a history of stealing items from a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue stole several suckers and was trespassed June 18.
•A vehicle versus bicycle crash occurred at the intersection of 5th Street and Dillon Avenue June 18. Minor injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
•Criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road June 18.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 3700 block of Stacy Circle June 19.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for a probation violation warrant in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway June 19.
•An electric bike was stolen in the 4900 block of Bald Eagle Avenue June 19.
•A driver was arrested for DWI in the 1900 block of Birch Street June 19.
•A van was broken into in the 1700 block of County Road E June 20.
•An East Bethel man was arrested for DWI after he was observed rolling a joint while sitting in his car in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue June 20.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue June 20.
•Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Division Avenue June 20.
•A surf board was stolen from a boat tied to a dock in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue June 20.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E June 20.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 21.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E June 21.
•Officers mediated a disorderly conduct incident in the 4700 block of Highway 61 June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.