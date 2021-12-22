The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A man was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI warrant after being observed in a park in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane after hours Dec. 10.
•Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Dec. 10.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force after being disorderly at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E Dec. 10.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive Dec. 10.
•A check forgery incident was reported at a business in the 3900 block of Highway 61 Dec. 10.
•An unknown man entered a restaurant in the 2100 block of Third Street Dec. 10 and stole $360 cash.
•A business in the 3900 block of Highway 61 was burglarized Dec. 11.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Dec. 11.
•Officers mediated a verbal dispute between a man and a woman in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Dec. 11.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 11.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Dec. 11.
•A person was arrested for domestic assault in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Dec. 11.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street Dec. 11.
•A man was arrested on an outstanding fraud/forgery warrant in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 12.
•A catalytic converter was stolen off a truck in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane Dec. 12.
•A resident in the 2000 block of Nicholas Court reported that two counterfeit checks were cashed from his account Dec. 12.
•A Ring camera captured a suspect tampering with a vehicle in the 3400 block of Fair Oaks Court Dec. 12.
•Burglary was reported in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Dec. 12.
•Officers spoke to residents in the 4500 block of Highway 61 Dec. 12 about a neighborhood dispute.
•Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Dec. 12.
•Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 12.
•Three of four occupants of a vehicle stopped near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and I-694 Dec. 12 were arrested on various warrants and for narcotics offenses. The fourth occupant was released with a citation.
•Criminal sexual conduct was reported in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Dec. 13.
•Officers are investigating a dog versus dog incident that occurred in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Dec. 8. The victim canine was euthanized due to injuries sustained in the altercation.
•Package theft was reported in the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 13.
•A package was stolen in the 5000 block of Kelly Court Dec. 13.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane Dec. 13.
•A vehicle and a purse were stolen in a burglary of a residence in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Dec. 14.
•A purse and a bag were stolen from classrooms in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Dec. 14. Photos were collected, but the suspect is unknown.
