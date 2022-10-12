The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Place Sept. 24.
•Officers responded to an intoxicated man at a business in the 2200 block of Fourth Street Sept. 24.
•A St. Charles woman was arrested for DWI near Highway 61 and Buerkle Road Sept. 25.
•A disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way Sept. 25.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Sept. 25.
•Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue Sept. 25.
•Officers responded to an order for protection violation in the 3800 block of Saint Regis Drive Sept. 25.
•A vehicle was stolen from the 1500 block of County Road E Sept. 26.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 26.
•Prescription fraud was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E Sept. 26.
•Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Sept. 27.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 27.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2200 block of Southwood Drive Sept. 27.
•Officers responded to a report of kids riding bikes in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Sept. 27.
•Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Washington Square Sept. 27.
•A noise disturbance and narcotics paraphernalia were reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Sept. 27.
•Officers are investigating an ongoing incident of criminal sexual conduct in the 2300 block of Elm Drive.
•Two men were arrested after being caught in an in-progress burglary in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Sept. 28.
•A bicycle was stolen from a home in the 3300 block of Ebba Street Sept. 28.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 2500 block of Spruce Place Sept. 28.
•Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Florence Street Sept. 29.
•Officers cited individuals for underage consumption in the 2000 block of County Road E Sept. 29.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Sept. 29.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3900 block of Highway 61 Sept. 30.
•Trespassing was reported in the 3800 block of St. Regis Drive Sept. 30.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Sept. 30.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1700 block fo County Rd E Sept. 30.
•Officers responded to an assault in the 2700 block of County Road E Sept. 30.
•Officers dealt with a disorderly conduct incident in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Sept. 30.
•Officers responded to an assault in the 4900 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 1.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 4800 block of Centerville Road Oct. 1.
•A protection order violation was reported Oct. 1 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
•Theft was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Oct. 1.
•Officers were dispatched to a loud party in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Oct. 2.
•Officers responded to a fight at a bar in the 2100 block of 4th Street Oct. 2.
•Three bicycles were reported stolen in the 3600 block Hoffman Road Oct. 2.
•Officers responded to a theft in progress in the 2300 block of County Road F Oct. 3.
•Burglary of a garage was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 3.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Cranbrook Drive Oct. 3.
•Credit cards stolen from the 1900 block of Buerkle Road were used at a nearby Target store Oct. 3.
•Officers responded to a violation of a protection order in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 3.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the area of Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street Oct. 3.
•Officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 4 for a report of a customer threatening and engaging in altercations with staff.
•A package was stolen from a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 4.
•Officers responded to a report of an employee stealing money from a business in the 1800 block of County Road F Oct. 4.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1700 block of Elm Street Oct. 5.
•Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue Oct. 5.
