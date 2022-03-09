The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 18.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen Feb. 18 in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue.
•Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 18.
•Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Linden Place Feb. 18.
•Officers arrested a man on a felony controlled substance warrant Feb. 19 after being called to check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fairlane Street and Ronald Avenue.
•A Richfield man was arrested for DWI near the 1300 block of Highway 96 Feb. 19.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Feb. 19.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in the 3500 block of Century Avenue N. Feb. 19.
•Employees arriving for work at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road found a homeless man who said he had slept overnight at the store Feb. 20. Nothing was missing or damaged, and alarms did not go off.
•A verbal dispute between neighbors over a dog was reported in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Feb. 20.
•A Maplewood man was arrested for DWI following a single-vehicle accident on County Road E Feb. 20.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue Feb. 20.
•Officers mediated a domestic assault incident in the 3500 block of Dell Court Feb. 20.
•A man was arrested in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 21 for a warrant for misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 21.
•Two men went behind the counter and stole lottery tickets at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 21.
•Officers responded to a person asking people for money in the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 21.
•Suspects fled into the YMCA in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 21 after they fired a battery-powered gun that shoots small gel projectiles. They were advised by officers.
•Theft was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Feb. 21.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 21.
•A man was arrested for DWI in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 22.
•Officers responding to an in-progress burglary in the 1500 block of Park Street Feb. 22 arrested three people who attempted to flee in a vehicle. The suspects were found with burglary tools and narcotics paraphernalia and had outstanding felony drug and burglary warrants.
•Attempted catalytic converter theft was reported in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 22.
•A Columbia Heights man was arrested for stealing a television from a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 22.
•Officers responded to a burglary at a residence in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 23.
•Mail theft was reported on Feb. 23 in the 2000 block of Roth Place.
•Theft occurred at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 23.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Feb. 23.
•A Roseville man was arrested for DWI in the 2200 block of South Shore Blvd. Feb. 24.
•Harassment was reported in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge Feb. 24.
•Harassment via social media was reported in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue Feb. 24.
•A license plate was stolen in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Feb. 24.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4900 block of Long Avenue Feb. 24.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 26.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1700 block of County Road E Feb. 26.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Ave. Feb. 26.
•Shoplifting was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Feb. 26.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place Feb. 26.
•A man was arrested for DWI near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Richard Avenue Feb. 27.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Feb. 27.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for first-degree burglary and violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order after he broke into an apartment through the window in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue Feb. 27.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 27.
•Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 3300 block of McKnight Road Feb. 28.
•Loud music was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road and the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 28.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road and the 4400 block of White Bear Parkway March 1.
•A road rage incident was reported in the area of Cedar Avenue and Cranbrook Drive March 1.
•Theft was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road March 1.
•Narcotics were found in the restroom of a business in the 4700 block of Highway 61 March 1.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road March 1.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Seventh Street March 2.
•Officers responded to a fight in the 5000 block of Division Avenue March 2.
•Cash was stolen in the 3600 block of East County Line Road March 2.
•A 19-year-old student threw a stapler and chair across the room and pushed over a computer in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane March 2 after getting upset about not being able to do homework on paper instead of on the internet. Principal requested he be trespassed.
•Criminal damage to property occurred in the 4800 block of Banning Avenue March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.