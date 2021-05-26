The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A burglary occurred May 13 at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Park Street.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2600 block of Valley View Place May 13.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 5200 block of Pathways Avenue May 13.
• Criminal damage to property occurred in the 2600 block of County Road E May 13.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on White Bear Avenue May 13.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 13.
• A call about a male slumper in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue May 14 led to the arrest of a White Bear Lake man for possession of narcotics.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 14.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4800 block of Karen Place May 14.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for obstruction after officers responded to an underage drinking party in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 15.
• Theft at an apartment in the 3500 block of Century Avenue was reported May 15.
• Theft at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road occurred May 15; stolen items were found in the parking lot.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2500 block of Spruce Place May 15.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue May 16.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue May 16.
• Fishing equipment valued at $1,500 was stolen from a detached garage in the 3100 block of Karth Road May 16.
• Theft of a catalytic converter and criminal damage to property were reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street May 16.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street May 16.
• A suspect was identified in the theft of a vehicle in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 16.
• Graffiti was painted on the walls of a public bathroom in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. May 17.
• A dispute was reported in the 2000 block of Webber Street May 17.
• Officer responded to suspicious activity involving juveniles in the 1900 block of Sixth Street May 17.
• Burglary was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue May 17.
• A man who walked out of a business in the 2000 block of County Road E with an automobile diagnostic scanner was under the impression the business had loaned him the item and returned it when officers investigated it as a theft incident May 17.
• Flowers were stolen in the 1900 block of Clarence Street May 18.
• An outboard motor valued at $4,000 was stolen in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road May 18.
• Graffiti was reported in the 1700 block of Ninth Street May 18.
• A Lake Elmo man was arrested for trespassing in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 19.
• A White Bear Lake man damaged a public safety vehicle and injured several officers when he resisted arrest after being stopped on suspicion of DWI May 19 in the 3200 block of Highway 61.
• A dog bite was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.