The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a complaint from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 24 that an RV was being stored in their lot.
•A resident in the 2200 block of Floral Drive was notified March 24 that her Social Security number was compromised. No known loss.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road March 24.
•A purse was stolen by a male suspect in the 2000 block of County Road E March 24.
•Theft was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road March 25.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 3500 block of Midland Avenue March 25.
•A vehicle was stolen during a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in the 1400 block of Birch Lake Blvd. March 25. No suspect information.
•A Brooklyn Park man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the area of County Road E and Hoffman Road March 26.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. March 26.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway March 26.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway March 26. The suspect vehicle was identified.
•Officers helped a citizen recover a lost cell phone in the 2300 block of Elm Drive March 26.
•Items were stolen from a car parked in an unsecured garage in the 1100 block of Bay Cove March 26.
•Tools and merchandise were stolen in the burglary of a business in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road March 27.
•Officers mediated a dispute between a couple in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue March 28.
•Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue March 28.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 28.
•Theft was reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 28.
•A white cargo van was stolen from a business in the 1700 block of County Road F March 29.
•A report of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Eugene Street March 29 led to the arrest of a 47-year-old St. Paul man for felony possession of a stolen vehicle after the van he was in was found to have been stolen in a burglary in Eagan. It contained $30,000 worth of stolen computer equipment. The man also had on him two license plate screws and a flathead screwdriver drill bit.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2200 block of Fifth Street March 29.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 29.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 29.
•A resident in the 20 block of Summit Farm Lane, Gem Lake, was arrested for interference with a 911 call.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 4700 block of Centerville Road March 30.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of McKnight Road March 30.
•A residential burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Clarence Street March 30.
