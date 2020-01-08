The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 3500 block of Alrick Place was scammed out of about $2,000 via the internet Dec. 16. No suspect information.
• On Dec. 16, Bloomington police advised that a stolen credit card from their city was fraudulently used at two businesses in White Bear Lake in the 1800 block of County Road F in November. Video was obtained and a suspect identified. The case was submitted to city attorney for gross misdemeanor charges.
• A victim in the 3500 block of Century Avenue reported Dec. 16 that they sent $400 over Snapchat to an unknown person because they said, "they could turn it into $4,000." The $400 was lost.
• A 32-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Cedar Avenue and Van Dyke Street Dec. 16. Alcohol level was 0.14.
• Theft of a dog food package on the porch in the 1900 block of Webber Street was reported Dec. 17. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate the possible suspect's vehicle.
• Employee theft was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue South Dec. 17.
• A 29-year-old White Bear Lake driver was arrested for driving while impaired in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Dec. 18.
• An argument escalated to the point where an artificial Christmas tree was thrown at a victim in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Dec. 19.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Dec. 19.
• A White Bear Lake resident was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Dec. 19.
• Mail theft occurred in the 2500 block of Manitou Island Dec. 19. Subsequent information led to the identification of the subject.
• A two-vehicle minor crash on Fourth Street Dec. 19 led to the DWI arrest of a Maplewood resident, 20.
• A store manager reported three females stole a number of toys in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Dec. 20 and fled in a white Suburban.
• A 26-year-old St. Paul Park resident was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 and Buerkle Road Dec. 21.
• A White Bear Lake resident was arrested for third-degree DWI near I-694 and White Bear Avenue Dec. 21. Alcohol level was 0.17.
• A 42-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI near Highway 96 and Carolyn Lane Dec. 22.
• A 63-year-old was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near McKnight Road and Orchard Lane Dec. 22. Alcohol level was 0.12.
• A 55-year-old from Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near I-694 Dec. 23.
• A vehicle window was shattered and a Red Cross jacket was stolen in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Dec. 23: $200 damage loss; $50 theft loss. Surveillance video was obtained; suspect vehicle is described as a “ratty” blue-colored four-door sedan. Suspects are unidentified.
• Theft of about $190 worth of cigarettes was reported in the 1700 block of Highway 96 Dec. 23.
• A male passed two counterfeit bills in 4600 block of Highway 61 Dec. 23. Officers arrived on scene and investigated the incident. A 39-year-old White Bear Lake resident was placed under arrest for gross misdemeanor offering counterfeit currency.
• A backpack, electronics and clothing were taken from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue Dec. 24.
• Theft of a vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 24.
• A 36-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for second-degree DWI near Highland Avenue and County Road F Dec. 25.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Dec. 26.
• A 37-year-old Vadnais Heights resident was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 and Second Street Dec. 27.
• A Mankato man, 35, was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal after being found impaired during a traffic stop Dec. 28.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a truck in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 28.
• A 31-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI near White Bear Avenue and Buerkle Road Dec. 30. Alcohol level was 0.16.
• Burglary of a detached garage was reported in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue Dec. 30.
• A string of burglaries and attempted burglaries of detached garage units was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Dec. 30.
• A victim reported her purse was stolen from her shopping cart in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 30.
• A 54-year-old Oakdale man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Century Avenue and I-694 Dec. 31.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue Jan. 1. Charges are pending prosecutorial review.
• A burglary of a garage occurred in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 2. Approximately $200 worth of tools were stolen and no suspects have been identified.
