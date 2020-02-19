The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A White Bear Lake woman reported Feb. 6 that her credit card number had been fraudulently used in Nevada. She was refunded by the credit card company.
• A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue North Feb. 7.
• Criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Birch Street was reported Feb. 8.
• A 41-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for second-degree DWI during a traffic stop Feb. 9. He was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, and his vehicle was held for forfeiture.
• A man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Feb. 9.
• Theft of lottery tickets was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 10. The lottery tickets were invalidated, so there is no apparent loss at this time.
• Theft of a tailgate from a city work truck was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Feb. 10. The loss is estimated at $600.
• A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop on County Road F Feb. 10. He was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for processing.
• A theft was reported at a business in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 10.
• A 28-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on Highway 61 Feb. 10.
• Vehicle registration tabs were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Oak Court Feb. 11.
• A 2011 Silver Mazda 3 was stolen from the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 12 after the victim's bag, containing his car keys, was stolen from an unlocked locker.
• A license plate was stolen at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 12. The plate was later used to steal gasoline from a nearby business. Video surveillance was obtained, and suspect identification is in process.
• A vehicle was stolen from a driveway of a home on the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street Feb. 12. No suspect information is yet available.
• A stolen vehicle was located and recovered near the intersection of Southwood Drive and Hazel Street Feb. 13.
