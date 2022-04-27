The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Suspicious activity was reported April 14 in the 2300 block of Emerald Drive.
•Thefts from vehicles were reported April 14 in the 4700 block of Banning Avenue, the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway and the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue.
•A window was smashed at a vacant business in the 2500 block of County Road E April 14.
•Damage to property was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street April 14.
•A vehicle that had been stolen in St. Paul was recovered in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue April 14.
•License plates were reported stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road and the 1300 block of Highway 96 April 14.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man at a business in the 900 block of Wildwood Road April 14.
•A trailer was reported stolen from a business in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road April 15.
•Officers assisted EMS with an assault incident in the 2500 block of Sumac Circle April 15.
•A vehicle was broken into April 15 in the 4900 block of Campbell Avenue.
•Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 2100 block of Roth Place April 15.
•A Gem Lake woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 20 block of Summit Farm Lane April 15.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 1700 block of Fourth Street April 15.
•Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane April 15.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 15.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1900 block of Sixth Street April 16.
•Officers mediated a disorderly conduct situation in the 4800 block of Karen Place April 16.
•Officers assisted a citizen in the 4800 block of Otter Lake Road with locating her intoxicated husband, who walked home from Hugo April 16.
•Two chainsaws were stolen from a pickup truck in the 1300 block of Highway 96 April 16.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court April 16.
•A dispute in the 4800 block of Peggy Lane April 17 was found to be a disagreement over an animal.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3300 block of Auger Avenue April 17.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 17.
•Officers responded to a homeless woman in the 2200 block of Sixth Street April 18.
•A prowler was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 18.
•A homeowner in the 5000 block of Campanaro Lane was advised about a code violation following an animal complaint April 18.
•A vehicle window was smashed in the 3900 block of VanDyke Street April 18.
•A loose chicken was found in a neighbor’s garage in the 1700 block of Elm Street and returned to its owner April 18.
•A man was arrested for domestic assault-strangulation in the 4800 block of Woodcrest Road April 18.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 2200 block of Thomas Lane April 18.
•A resident in the 1900 block of Spruce Place was advised about their dog excessively barking April 19.
•Burglary was reported in the 5000 block of Division Avenue April 19.
•A vehicle was vandalized in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 19.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street April 19.
•A trailer was stolen in the 36000 block of Linden Street April 19.
•Officers responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 5000 block of Georgia Lane April 19.
•A motorcycle fled a traffic stop at a high rate of speed in the area of Highway 96 and Morehead Avenue April 19.
•Officers gave a ride to two stranded citizens in the 4700 block of Washington Square April 19.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 19.
•A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Floral Drive April 20.
