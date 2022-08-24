The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4000 block of Gisella Blvd. Aug. 3.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Aug. 3.
•Officers responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Aug. 3.
•Officers investigated mail theft stemming from the 3200 block of Century Avenue Aug. 3.
•A complaint involving juveniles was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Aug. 3.
•Officers investigated an order of protection violation in the 4700 block of Banning Avenue Aug. 4.
•Fraud was reported in the 4300 block of Cottage Park Road Aug. 4. A cell phone was reported stolen in the same area the following day.
•Theft was reported in the 2200 block of South Shore Blvd. Aug. 4.
•A vehicle was stolen from a commercial lot in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 4.
•Officers responded to a disorderly group in the 3900 block of Linden Street Aug. 4.
•A Gem Lake man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following an ATV accident with injuries in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road Aug. 5.
•Fireworks were reported Aug. 5 in the area of Eugene Street and Second Avenue, and the 1900 block of Florence Street.
•A St. Paul man was arrested on an outstanding felony burglary warrant in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 6.
•A patron was assaulted in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 6.
•Lottery tickets were stolen by a man who fled in a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of County Road F Aug. 6.
•A dispute was reported Aug. 6 in the 1800 block of Clarence Avenue.
•Officers dispatched to do a welfare check on a man who was begging for money near White Bear Avenue and Orchard Lane Aug. 7 arrested the White Bear Lake man on four active felony warrants.
•A catalytic converter was stolen overnight Aug. 7 in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue.
•Merchandise and lottery tickets were stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Aug. 7.
•A Forest Lake man was taken into custody as a domestic assault suspect in the 3400 block of Willow Court Aug. 7.
•A woman was arrested for DWI following a hit-and-run report in the 1800 block of County Road F Aug. 7.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4000 block of Hazel Street Aug. 8.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane Aug. 8.
•A disorderly man was reported in the 3600 block of McKnight Road Aug. 8.
•Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Aug. 9.
•Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Spruce Place Aug. 10.
•A dispute among family members was mediated in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue Aug. 10.
•Officers assisted with a domesticated pigeon in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 10.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Aug. 10.
•A North St. Paul man was arrested on a felony drug warrant and for possession of a handgun by an ineligible person, possession of ammunition by an ineligible person, and carrying a handgun without a permit after an officer on patrol pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. He also lied about his name but his license was in his pocket and proved his identity.
