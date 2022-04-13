The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2300 block of County Road E March 31.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Rolling View Drive March 31.
•Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 1700 block of County Road E March 31.
•Gym weights were stolen from a business in the 4900 block of Highway 61 March 31.
•A harassment report was made March 31 in the 1900 block of Eugene Street.
•A vehicle was tampered with in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 31.
•Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road March 31.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1900 block of Campbell Circle March 31.
•Multiple gas drive-offs were reported in the 1800 block of County Road F East April 1.
•A vehicle was reported damaged April 1 in the 2200 block of Sixth Street.
•A license plate was stolen in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 1.
•Credit card fraud was reported at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 1.
•Three juveniles caused damage to a storm door in the 2100 block of Seventh Street April 1.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal following a traffic stop near the 1700 block of Monn Court April 1.
•Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Clarence Street April 2.
•A storm door was damaged in the 4800 block of Division Avenue April 2.
•Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of County Road F April 2.
•A St. Paul man was cited for assault in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 2.
•Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of County Road F April 2.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Birch Street April 2.
•Officers responded noise complaint incidents in the 3800 block of McKnight Road and the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue April 2.
•Officers responded to a mutual domestic incident between a couple in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue April 3.
Theft occurred in the 4400 block of Highway 61 April 3.
•Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 2000 block of Spruce Place April 4.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F April 4.
•A resident in the 3700 block of Auger Avenue reported harassment and extortion by a person he did business with in Florida April 4.
•Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue April 4.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street April 4.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3600 block of Big Linden Curve April 4.
•Narcotics and paraphernalia were located inside a vehicle after the driver was stopped for multiple equipment violations near the intersection of County Road E and Bellaire Avenue.
•An unknown suspect passed counterfeit bills in the 2000 block of County Road E April 5.
•A license plate was stolen from a vehicle overnight April 5 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•Hit-and-run accidents were reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane and the 4500 block of Centerville Road April 5.
•A St. Paul man was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 3100 block of McKnight Road April 5.
•A vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane April 5.
•An order for protection violation was reported in the 2200 block of Southwood Drive April 5.
•Theft of several items from a locker was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 5.
•Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 3100 block of Karth Road April 5.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2200 block of County Road F April 5.
•A wallet was stolen in the 1400 block of Highway 96 April 5.
•Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Sixth Street April 5.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3800 block of McKnight Road April 4.
•Officers made a warrant arrest in the 1700 block of County Road E April 5.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on three felony warrants when officers responded to a suspicious incident at a business in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 6.
•A Pine River woman was arrested on an active felony warrant for motor vehicle theft following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of County Road F April 6. The driver of the vehicle, a St. Paul man, was arrested for violation of a protection order.
•Officers responded to a cat stuck in a wall in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 6.
•Employees at a business in the 1800 block of County Road F located narcotics that had been discarded April 6.
•Officers responded to an order for protection violation in the 1600 block of Ninth Street April 6.
•A driver of a vehicle that caused an accident with injuries in the area of Buerkle Road and White Bear Avenue April 7 did not have a driver’s license or insurance on his car.
•Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Rolling View Drive April 7.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 7.
•Officers mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 2100 block of Division Court April 7.
