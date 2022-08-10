The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue July 28.
•Officers responded to a report of minks roaming the neighborhood around the 3600 block of Glen Oaks Avenue.
•Mail theft was reported in the 3700 block of Little Linden Curve July 28.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road July 28.
•Mail theft was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue July 28.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 28.
•A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on McKnight Road July 28.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane July 28.
•Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue July 29.
•Officers mediated a child custody dispute in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway July 29.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake July 29.
•A vehicle was damaged in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive July 29.
•A woman was arrested following a domestic assault incident in the 3600 block of Prairie Road July 29.
•A disorderly person was trespassed from a business in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 30.
•Officers responded to a report of disorderly juveniles in the 2700 block of County Road E July 30.
•Officers responded to a report of panhandlers too close to the intersection at Highway 96 and Centerville Road July 30.
•Officers responded to a narcotics complaint in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue July 30.
•Officers responded to a fight between juveniles in the area of County Road F and Gisella Blvd. July 30.
•Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue July 30.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 4900 block of Wood Avenue July 31.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI July 31 at White Bear Avenue and Orchard Lane.
•An unlocked vehicle was burglarized in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 31.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 2100 block of Division Court July 31.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace July 31.
•Officers mediated a civil dispute over property in the 1500 block of Goose Lake Road July 31.
•A bike was reported stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 31.
•Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue July 31.
•Officers responded to a report of two people fighting in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue July 31.
•An iPhone 11 was stolen from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 1.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 1.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 1.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Aug. 1 in the 4100 block of Myrle Avenue, the 2400 block of Floral Drive and the 4800 block of Woodcrest Road.
•A vehicle hit a bicyclist in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Aug. 2. No injuries were reported.
•Harassment was reported Aug. 2 in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue, the 5000 block of Woodcrest Drive and the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.