The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Carolyn Lane Sept. 3.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating a served domestic abuse no-contact order and fleeing officers on foot in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Sept. 4.
•A resident in the 1800 block of Highway 96 was warned about violating a noise ordinance Sept. 4.
•A person found living in a garage unit in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 4 was cited for trespassing.
•Officers responded to a report of a weapon in the 1700 block of Ninth Street Sept. 4.
•A Chromebook was reported stolen Sept. 4 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. A suspect was identified.
•Officers responded to a dispute between family members in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Sept. 4.
•Damage to an unattached garage was reported in the 2400 block of Floral Dive Sept. 5.
•Two Hobie fishing kayaks were reported stolen from a business in the 3900 block of Highway 61 Sept. 5. The theft occurred sometime since February, and a suspect has been identified.
•A stolen bicycle was recovered in the 1600 block of Ninth Street Sept. 5, and returned to its owner.
•A feral squirrel was reported wandering around businesses in the 4700 block of Washington Square Sept. 5.
•Officers responded to a report of people yelling in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue Sept. 5.
•Officers responded to noise disturbance in the 3400 block of Elm Street Sept. 6.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Sept. 7.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Sixth Street Sept. 7.
•Officers stood by while code enforcement placarded an uninhabitable home in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Sept. 7.
•A shotgun was stolen from a storage facility in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 7.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 7.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Sept. 7.
•Officers assisted staff with an unwanted guest in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Sept. 8.
•Harassment was reported in the 2300 block of Lakeaires Blvd. Sept. 8.
•Theft was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Sept. 8.
•A motor vehicle was stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Sept. 8.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Sept. 8.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road Sept. 9.
•Officers responded to an assault in the 1600 block of Fourth Street Sept. 9.
•Juveniles were reported for ringing doorbells in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive Sept. 10.
•An investigation is ongoing following a report of domestic assault in the 3800 block of Jay Lane Sept. 10.
•A breach of trust was reported Sept. 10 in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue.
•A Fridley woman was taken into custody for DWI following a rollover crash on Highway 96 and I-35E Sept. 10.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2300 block of Blomquist Avenue Sept. 11.
•A man was arrested for DWI and test refusal after being found slumped in a vehicle near I-694 and Highway 61 Sept. 11.
•License plates were stolen in the 3700 block of McKnight Road Sept. 11.
•A weapons complaint was reported in McKnight Road and County Road E Sept. 11.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 2100 block of County Road E.
•Loud music was reported Sept. 11 in the 2300 block of Elm Drive.
•Damage to property occurred in the 1700 block of Ninth Street Sept. 11.
•Officers responded to disorderly conduct in the 4700 block of Washington Square Sept. 12.
•Multiple vehicle tires were slashed overnight Sept. 12 in the 1900 block of Spruce Place.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 12.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Sept. 12.
•A person was cited for violating dog ordinances in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Sept. 12.
•Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 2300 block of County Road E Sept. 12, but the suspect fled prior to their arrival.
•A disorderly man was arrested for pulling a knife during a robbery in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Sept. 13.
•A motorcycle was stolen in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Sept. 13.
•A burglary occurred in an underground parking garage in the 1700 block of County Road E Sept. 13.
•A resident in the 1800 block of Birch Street reported theft of $25,000 worth of tools Sept. 13.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Sept. 13.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in the 2100 block of Spruce Place Sept. 13.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 13.
•Damage to a vehicle occurred during an attempted theft in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 14.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Sept. 14.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Sept. 14.
•Charges are pending stemming from a check fraud issue in the 1500 block of County Road E Sept. 14.
•Graffiti was reported in the 3600 block of McKnight Road Sept. 14.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Sept. 14.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue Sept. 14.
•Complaint of loud vacuuming near the 3800 block of Linden Street and the 2000 block of Richard Avenue Sept. 15 were determined to be a road painting crew.
•A man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault near the 4800 block of Cook Avenue Sept. 15.
•Narcotics were reported in the 4600 block of First Avenue Sept. 15.
•Mail theft occurred in the 1600 block of Seventh Street Sept. 15.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Sept. 15.
•Harassment was reported in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane Sept. 15.
•Multiple vehicles were reported for speeding around the parking lot in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Sept. 15 but were not found when officers arrived.
•Auto parts and vehicle keys were stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.