The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 20.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for having a cancelled license after being stopped in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane Jan. 20.
•Theft was reported at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E Jan. 20.
•A Wyoming, Minnesota woman was arrested Jan. 20 for domestic assault, drugs and an outstanding felony warrant in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, Gem Lake.
•Theft occurred in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 20.
•A gift card scam was reported in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue Jan. 21.
•Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Jan. 21.
•Juvenile incidents were reported in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 21.
•A woman was arrested for third degree DWI following an accident between her vehicle and a tractor in the area of Highway 61 and Highway 96 Jan. 21.
•A verbal dispute was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 22.
•A window was shattered and items stolen from a vehicle Jan. 22 in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake.
•A vehicle window was smashed in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Jan. 22, and items were stolen.
•Officers investigated a domestic assault incident in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 22.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 22; a suspect is involved in multiple thefts from the location.
•Loud music was reported in the 3300 block of McKnight Road Jan. 22.
•Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue Jan. 23.
•A woman shoplifted cigarettes from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 23.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Jan. 23.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 23.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after fleeing officers on foot on Bellaire Avenue Jan. 23.
•A man was trespassed from a business in the 4900 block of Highway 61 for disorderly conduct Jan 23.
•Officers investigated theft in the 1800 block of County Road F Jan. 23.
•A Brooklyn Park man was arrested for a Gross Misdemeanor Failure to Appear warrant in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Jan. 24.
•A Birchwood man was cited for assault following a driving altercation in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Jan. 24.
•Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Jan. 24.
•Theft was reported in the 3900 block of McKnight Road Jan. 24.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 24.
•Propane tanks were stolen from a business in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Jan. 25.
•A business in the 4400 block of Highway 61 reported a disorderly customer Jan. 25.
•A road rage incident that started near the intersection of Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue ended in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Jan. 25.
•Officers advised trespassers in the 2400 block of Orchard lane Jan. 25.
•A motor was stolen off of a boat stored in the 1800 block of Whitaker Street Jan. 25.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Jan. 26.
•A grandparent scam phone call was reported in the 4800 block of Carolyn Lane Jan. 26.
•A North St. Paul man was arrested for third degree DWI following an accident in the 4700 block of Carolyn Lane Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.