The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue April 2.
• Unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the early morning hours April 2 in the 1900 block of County Road F.
• Outgoing mail was stolen from two curbside mailboxes in the 3800 block of Cranbrook Drive April 2.
• Cash was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 2.
• Theft totaling $743 from vehicles parked in a driveway in the 1700 block of Elm Street was reported April 2.
• A port-a-potty near the tennis courts in the 3500 block of McKnight Road was defaced with profanity April 2.
• Theft from auto occurred in the 1900 block of Rishworth Lane April 2.
• An engine was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 2.
• Harrassment was reported in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace April 2, but no citations were given.
• Window visors were stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue April 2.
• Mail theft was reported in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive April 2.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4800 block of Centerville Road April 3.
• A gunshot was reported around 3:45 a.m. April 3 in the 1900 block of Rishworth Lane. Officers checked the area with negative results.
• Disorderly conduct occurred in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 3, and the two parties were separated.
• Shots were heard in the 2000 block of Rishworth Lane April 3, but officers did not locate anything.
• Sound of shots was reported in the 1600 block of Goose Lake Road April 3.
• Mail theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hazel Street April 3.
• A $15,000 mobile diesel-powered generator was stolen in the 4300 block of Centerville Road April 3. Video surveillance is pending.
• Theft from a mailbox in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue occurred April 3.
• In an incident of road rage, a driver got out of the car and shoved a pedestrian on Banning Avenue April 3.
• A 2001 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue April 3.
• Stolen mail and identity theft were reported in the 3400 block of Ebba Street April 3.
• Theft from auto was reported in the 4600 block of Burson Avenue April 3.
• An accident with property damage involving the driver of a vehicle was reported in the area of Fourth Street and Cedarwood Court in White Bear Township April 3.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint regarding a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue April 3.
• A license plate was stolen in the 2200 block of Sixth Street April 4.
• A business in the 1400 block of County Road E in Gem Lake reported a disorderly customer threatening to do damage April 4. When officers arrived the man fled, but was stopped at a nearby business.
• A resident in the 2200 block of Lakeaires Boulevard reported fraudulent transactions on a debit card totaling $319.57 April 4.
• Police assisted in the apprehension of two suspects in an armed robbery that had occurred in Stillwater. The high-risk traffic stop occurred in the area of I-694 and Century Avenue April 4.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for disorderly conduct following a neighbor dispute in the 4700 block of Carolyn Lane April 4.
• Officers responded to a report of a woman asking customers for money in the parking lot of a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 April 4.
• A woman was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety in the 4800 block of Highway 61 April 4.
• A man was arrested for a DANCO violation following a verbal domestic incident reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 5.
• Officers responded to the 1900 block of Highway 96 for an argument between a husband and wife April 5. Both parties agreed to remain separated for the remainder of the night.
• Officers responded to the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 5 on a report of a disturbance between brother and sister. They agreed to separate.
• A check forgery occurred in the 4800 block of Centerville Road with a $4,850 loss April 6.
• Officers responded to a report of two dogs running loose in the 1800 block of Spruce Court April 6. One dog bit a bystander's pants. The owners were identified.
• A theft from auto that had occurred sometime in the past two weeks was reported April 6 in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue. A handicap placard and personal items were stolen.
• A man was arrested for DWI in the 4500 block of Highway 61 April 6 and found to be in a stolen vehicle. Charges pending.
• An assault with a knife occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 7. The victim had non-threatening injuries and the suspect was identified.
• A business in the 4000 block of Hwy 61 reported threats made via social media April 7. The business wanted the incident documented but prosecution declined.
• A car was stolen in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 7.
• A physical altercation was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 7.
• Theft from a mailbox was reported in the 3400 block of Oak Terrace April 7.
• Theft from a mailbox was reported in the 5000 block of Kelly Court April 7.
• Officers responded to the 2100 block of Gardenette Drive S. for a dog bite April 7. Owners were identified and one dog was declared potentially dangerous.
• A suspect spit on and pushed a victim in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 8.
• Officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute between neighbors in the 2300 block of Circle Drive April 8. The neighbors have an ongoing issue.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1800 block of Seventh Street April 8.
• Officers responded to a road rage complaint in the 3500 block of Highway 61 April 8.
• A man agreed to leave for the night following a verbal dispute in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue April 8.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for felony-level domestic assault and gross misdemeanor-level interference with a 911 call in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 8.
• Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue after a person was asked to leave and refused to do so April 9.
