The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A counterfeit $50 bill found in the 4500 block of Centerville Road was reported Sept. 5. There are currently no suspects.
• Theft was reported Sept. 6 in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road.
• Report of yelling coming from an address in the 2400 block of Floral Drive was reported Sept. 6. Officer investigated and determined no crimes occurred.
• A White Bear Lake resident reported fraudulent use of a credit card Sept. 6.
• Officers responded to report of a verbal disturbance on the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Sept. 6. No citations or arrests were made.
• Officers assisted with trespassing an adult male near the 2100 block of Orchard Avenue Sept. 6.
• A 42-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested for 2nd degree DWI test refusal Sept. 6.
• A 38-year-old Mahtomedi woman was arrested for 4th degree DWI Sept. 6.
• A 25-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI Sept. 7.
• Harassing phone calls were reported Sept. 7.
• Theft of license plates were reported Sept. 7 in the 3100 block of McKnight Road. There are currently no suspects.
• A burglary on the 2600 block of Country Road D was reported Sept. 8. The suspects were captured on video surveillance, and the incident is currently under investigation.
• A 25-year-old Vadnais Heights woman was arrested for 3rd degree DWI Sept. 9.
• A theft of an enclosed utility trailer occurred Sept. 9 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
• An officer was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and County Road F following report of a stalled vehicle blocking the road Sept. 9. No vehicle was found.
• A storage shed containing baseball equipment was reported damaged in the 3400 block of Century Avenue Sept. 9. No suspect information is currently available.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a driving heading southbound on Hwy. 61 Sept. 9. The driver, a 32-year-old man, fled from squads and after the vehicle was damaged, attempted to flee on foot. He was found to be under the influence of a narcotic and was arrested for 2nd degree DWI test refusal and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
• Officers received report of a man waving a gun in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 10. Several individuals were located and interviewed. No guns were located. Further investigation determined the incident stemmed from alleged stolen property between family members. Parties were separated, and no arrests were made.
• Violation of a harassment restraining order was reported in the 4700 block of Cook Avenue Sept. 10.
•A 29-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault Sept. 10.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in downtown White Bear Lake Sept. 11.
• Officers removed a dead goose from the roadway near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Hwy. 61 Sept. 11.
• A 31-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for multiple traffic offenses and possession of a controlled substance Sept. 11.
