The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Theft of a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 5.
• A 42-year-old White Bear Township man was arrested for third-degree DWI near Sports Center Drive Dec. 6. Blood alcohol level was 0.13.
• A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI near Highway 96 Dec. 7.
• A commercial burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 7. The investigation is ongoing.
• An assault was reported at a business in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Dec. 7.
• A Social Security scam and loss of about $32,000 was reported in the 1700 block of Elm Street Dec. 7. The investigation continues.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 2300 block of County Road E Dec. 7.
• Theft of paraphernalia from a store was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Dec. 7. The suspects fled in a vehicle and the license plate number was obtained. The vehicle was later located, and a citation was mailed.
• A driver was arrested for DWI near Fourth Street and Wood Avenue Dec. 8.
• A 26-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI near I-694 and Century Avenue Dec. 8. Alcohol level was 0.12.
• During a public nuisance call on White Bear Avenue under I-694 Dec. 8, a 56-year-old was arrested on an active gross misdemeanor warrant for possession of counterfeit currency.
• A 26-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near White Bear Avenue and Ronald Avenue Dec. 8. Alcohol level was 0.10.
• A St. Paul resident was arrested for possession of stolen property in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 9. The vehicle had stolen license plates.
• Damage to property amounting to $1,500 was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 9.
• During a traffic stop, a 39-year-old driver was found with a revoked license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released to a valid driver.
• A 52-year-old Roseville resident was arrested when a small amount of crack cocaine was found during a traffic stop. The vehicle was impounded and held for forfeiture.
• Theft of a vehicle worth about $24,000 was reported in the 3800 block of Highway 61 Dec. 10.
• A 21-year-old White Bear Lake woman was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia near Second Street Dec. 11. The driver was cited and released.
• Two people were reportedly eating items they did not pay for at a business in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Dec. 11. One of the suspects gave officers a false name. He was arrested on warrants and for giving false information to police.
• A gas drive-off and theft of merchandise was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Dec. 11.
• A 46-year-old Hugo resident was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and a weapons violation near Highway 61 and Hoffman Road Dec. 12. Alcohol level was 0.11. He had a handgun.
