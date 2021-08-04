The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Damage to property was reported near Lake Avenue and Shady Lane July 22.
• A dispute over a tobacco product was reported July 22 in the 2000 block of County Road E.
• A store in the 2100 block of Fourth Street reported damage by a neighbor as Marketfest ended July 22.
• Theft was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road July 22.
• Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident between a couple in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 22.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2100 block of Second Street July 22.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Linden Place reported a breach of trust when a vehicle was loaned to a friend and not returned.
• Officers responded to a report of a weapon in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue July 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive July 23.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Highway 96 July 23.
• Officers assisted a conservator July 23 to ensure a home in the 3700 block of Little Linden Curve was unoccupied.
• Fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Dillon Street July 23.
• A St. Paul man and a Vadnais Heights woman were cited for theft at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road July 23. The merchandise was returned.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 5200 block of Hope Avenue July 23.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 23.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road July 23.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle while it was being serviced in the 1400 block of County Road E. Gem Lake July 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Lakeaires Blvd. July 23.
• A resident in the 4700 block of Peggy Lane reported concerns over a neighbor’s pets July 23.
• A verbal domestic disturbance was reported July 24 in the 4900 block of Division Avenue.
• An order of protection was violated in the 2900 block of Campanaro Lane July 24.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of McKnight Road July 24.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for a hit-and-run accident that occurred overnight July 25 in the 1400 block of Park Street. He was also cited for no driver’s license, and the owner of the vehicle was also cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive his vehicle.
• Attempted burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road July 25.
• Fireworks were reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way July 25 and again July 26.
• Mail theft was reported in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue July 25.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation July 25 when he fled officers following an accident with injuries that occurred in the 3100 block of Century Avenue.
• A vehicle suffered damage in an attempted catalytic converter theft in the 2100 block of Second Street July 26.
• Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace July 26.
• A report of an order of protection violation occurred July 27 in the 2300 block of Birch Street.
• A loud party was reported July 27 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue. Officers asked partygoers to quiet down.
• Officers responded to the 3500 block of Century Avenue on a report of more than 10 people fighting in a parking lot. While en route, a different complainant reported two shots being fired and SUV's leaving the scene. Officers found spent shell casings and one vehicle was located. There are no known victims with gunshot wounds.
• An unlocked, idling vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 4800 block of Highway 61 July 27.
• Officers assisted the DEA with a search warrant in the 4700 block of Bouleau Road July 27.
• A man was trespassed from a business in the 1400 block of East County Road E July 27.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 2300 block of Sixth Street July 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street July 27.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 1500 block of County Road E in Gem Lake on July 27.
• Officers assisted a party in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road with questions about a harassment restraining order July 27.
• A bicycle was stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 28.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of County Road F July 28.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Willow Avenue July 28.
• A store cashier in the 4500 block of Centerville Road reported receiving unwanted texts from a customer July 28.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Ninth Street July 28.
• Officers assisted with a dog stuck in a soccer net in the 2600 block of Clark Avenue July 28.
• An online fraud incident was reported in the 3600 block of Rolling View Drive July 28.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant July 28 in the 2600 block of Aspen Court.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident after a tenant in the 4700 block of Centerville Road videotaped another tenant in relation to dog park complaints.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 29.
