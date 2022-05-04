The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A White Bear Lake resident was arrested in the 3100 block of Karth Road April 21 for an outstanding warrant, theft, and tampering with a vehicle.
Cigarettes were stolen in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 21.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue April 21.
•A stolen vehicle and an unreported stolen license plate were recovered int eh 4000 block of Hoffman Road April 21.
•Officers were called to a verbal dispute in the 2200 block of Thomas Lane April 21, but the parties were gone by the time they arrived.
•Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue April 21.
Officers responded to a fight in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 21.
•Narcotics were reported in the 4100 block of McKnight Road April 21.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 21.
•Narcotics were reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 April 22.
•A catalytic converter was cut, but not stolen, from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 22. The suspect vehicle was identified.
•Officers responded to an attempted burglary in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane April 22.
•A Coon Rapids man was arrested for multiple violations following a traffic stop April 22 near Highway 96 and Hedman Way.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F April 22.
•Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Fifth Street April 22.
•Officers responded to a violation of a no contact order in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 23.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4800 block of Birch Lake Circle April 23.
•Two juvenile runaways were located in the 2000 block of County Road E April 23. The were returned home.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Long Avenue April 23.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 23.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 3900 block of Linden Street April 24.
•Officers responded to the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue on a report of 4-5 suspicious people passing through yards April 24. The subjects were gone on arrival.
•Suspicious activity reported in the 2300 block of Mayfair Avenue April 24 turned out to be a realtor showing a vacant home.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 2100 block of Roth Place April 24.
•Officers responded to the attempted theft of a boat motor in the 1400 block of Birch Lake Blvd. S. April 24.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue April 24.
•Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue April 24.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street April 24.
•A woman was arrested for an order for protection violation in the 20 block of Summit Lane, Gem Lake, April 24.
