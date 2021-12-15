The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Garden Lane Dec. 2.
•A person attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 3.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 4.
•After investigation, revenge porn reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 4 turned out to be an online scam.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Dec. 4.
•Officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue Dec. 4, and found the missing person.
•Officers responded to a verbal disagreement in the 3100 block of Karth Road Dec. 4.
•A driver was arrested for DWI following a crash on Highway 96 Dec. 4.
•A window was broken in the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 5.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3100 block of Karth Road Dec. 5.
•Officers responded to a person who continually causes a disturbance by yelling, swearing and intimidating customers in the 1800 block of County Road F Dec. 5.
•A driver was cited for having altered license plates and no insurance on Stewart Avenue Dec. 5.
•A St. Paul woman was cited for a misdemeanor hit and run accident in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 5.
•A vehicle that was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street Dec. 5 was found to have been towed for having expired tabs.
•Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Dec. 6.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 6.
•Harassment was reported in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue Dec. 6.
•A suspect in a domestic assault incident in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue fled prior to officers arrival Dec. 6.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for 911 interference and assault in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 6.
•Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Spruce Place Dec. 7.
•License plates were stolen in the 2100 block of 4th Street Dec. 7.
•Two rental vehicles were stolen in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Dec. 7.
•A wallet was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 7.
•Officers responding to a report of a “slumper” in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Dec. 7 found the driver overdosing on an unidentified substance. The driver was transported to the hospital and charges are pending.
•Officers mediated a dispute between a man and a woman in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Dec. 7.
•License plates were stolen in the 2100 block of Lilac Lane Dec. 7.
•Theft and property damage were reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 7.
•A dispute was reported in the 1800 block of 3rd Street Dec. 7.
•Two drivers involved in a three vehicle crash on County Road E Dec. 7 tried to cover up what happened and were cited for license and insurance violations.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of 3rd Street Dec. 7.
•Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft in progress in the 2000 block of County Road E Dec. 7.
•Theft was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 8.
•Burglary was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Dec. 8.
•Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue Dec. 8.
•A past employee of a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road is suspected of forgery of multiple checks.
•A man passed a counterfeit $100 bill in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 8.
•Fraudulent transactions were reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 8.
•A man was arrested for obstruction in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Dec. 8.
•Narcotics activity was reported in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive Dec. 8.
•Theft occurred at a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Dec. 9.
•Two suspects stole liquor from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 9.
