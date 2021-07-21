The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a homeowner having a dispute with a juvenile son in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane July 1.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 1.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault following a disturbance in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue July 1.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2400 block of County Road F July 1.
•Officers responded to a report of two people yelling loudly in the 2300 block of County Road E and Cranbrook Avenue July 2.
•Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the area of VanDyke Street and County Road E July 2.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 3.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for felony check fraud, and a St. Paul woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs following a stop at Highway 61 and I-694 July 3.
•A vehicle window was smashed in the parking lot of a business in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue July 3.
•A catalytic converter was stolen while the owner of the vehicle was inside a store in the 4500 block of Centerville Road July 3.
•Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road July 3.
•A pop-up camper was stolen July 4 in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road in Gem Lake.
•A White Bear Lake man was cited for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 4.
•A contractor trailer was broken into and tools stolen in the 2400 block of County Road E July 4. The tools were later found and returned to the owner.
•A driving complaint yielded a DWI arrest in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. July 4.
•Officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 2100 block of County Road E July 4.
•Two vehicles were stolen from a parking lot in the 3800 block of Highway 61 in the early morning hours July 5.
•A St. Paul woman was cited for misdemeanor theft in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway July 5. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner.
•A vehicle with keys left in it was stolen in the 2600 block of County Road E July 5.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 6.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4700 block of Sandra Lane July 7.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Gardenette Drive July 7.
•A White Bear Lake woman was found to be in possession of narcotics in the 3200 block of Highway 61 July 8.
•A trailer with scrap metal and trash was reported for being left on the street in the 3900 block of Linden Street July 8.
•A vinyl fence plank was stolen in the 5000 block of Campanaro Lane July 8.
•Officers responded to loud and offensive behavior at a store in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue July 8.
•A bike was stolen in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 8.
•A White Bear Lake man was cited for disorderly conduct in the 2200 block of Sixth Street July 8.
•Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 9.
•Four dealer plates came up missing during an audit July 9 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2400 block of Floral Drive July 9.
•I-694 near White Bear Avenue was shut down briefly July 9 when a man who had been reported for throwing road signs and running in and out of traffic fled officers and swayed above traffic on the overpass. He fled to the nearby Starbucks and terrorized customers there before being taken into custody.
•Officers investigated a narcotics complaint in the area of Bellaire and Dorothy avenues July 9.
•Damage to school property occurred July 10 in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue.
•A White Bear Lake woman was cited for fleeing an officer on foot July 10 in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 11.
•A White Bear Lake man was cited for violating outdoor burning ordinances in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue July 11.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive July 11.
•A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 4500 block of Centerville Road July 11.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 1700 block of Fifth Street July 11.
•Officers responded to a dispute over a blanket in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue July 12; the parties agreed to go to sleep.
•Fireworks were reported in the 4800 block of Peggy Lane July 12.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 1900 block of Oak Knoll Drive July 12.
•A domestic incident was reported in the 2200 block of Thomas Lane July 12.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on a DWI warrant after being found passed out in a park in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue July 12.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for lottery fraud in the 1800 block of County Road F July 12.
•A storage unit in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road was burglarized sometime in the last month, according to a report July 12.
•A garage in the 4800 block of Centerville Road was burglarized July 13.
•Items were stolen from a garage in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue July 14.
•A Shoreview man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 14.
•A vehicle was reported stolen sometime after May 7 when it was found missing during inventory July 14 in the 1400 block of County Road E in Gem Lake.
•A cell phone stolen in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 14 was later used to commit theft and fraud.
•Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane July 15.
•A woman fled on foot and was arrested on several outstanding warrants in the 1800 block of Birch Street July 15.
•Employee theft was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 15.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Sixth Street July 15.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road July 15.
