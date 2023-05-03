The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
A White Bear Lake man was taken into custody in the 3600 block of Cranbrook Drive April 19 for an active KOPS alert.
Suspicious activity was reported April 19 in the 2700 block of Riviera Drive.
A harassment report was documented in the 1700 block of Commerce Court April 19.
Officers issued a citation for disorderly conduct in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road April 19.
Theft was reported April 19 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue.
A meth pipe was found in the ‘homeless cubby’ behind a store in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. April 20.
Officers assisted the fire department with people who were stuck in an elevator in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 20.
A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 20.
Graffiti was reported in the restrooms in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue April 20.
Officers responded to disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane April 20.
A noise complaint was reported in the 2400 block of Ronald Avenue April 20.
Theft was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road April 21.
Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road April 21.
Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 21.
Theft was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E April 21.
A Texas man was arrested for 4th degree DWI after a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue.
Officers mediated a fight between brothers in the 1800 block of Park Street April 22.
A suspect was cited for theft that occurred in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue April 22.
Theft was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E April 22.
Trespassing was reported int eh 3500 block of Century Avenue N. April 22.
A noise complaint was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitaker Street April 23.
Officers responding to a report of a gunshot heard in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive April 23 determined upon investigation that an elderly resident had fired a .22 caliber handgun to kill a squirrel in his backyard. The man is facing a charge of felony reckless discharge of a firearm, pending review from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 2300 block of Elm Drive April 23.
Officers assisted the fire department with a report of gas smell in the 4300 block of Cottage Park Road April 23.
A civil matter was reported in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue April 24.
A string of outdoor mini lights were cut and some bulbs pulled out in the 1700 block of Eugene Street April 24.
A disorderly man was identified and served with a trespass order in the 4300 block of Highway 61 April 24.
Officers mediated a civil dispute in the 4700 block of Karen Place April 24.
Harassment was reported in the 3800 block of Crestwood Place April 24.
Officers mediated a dispute between employees in the 2600 block of County Road E April 25.
Officers located a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 25.
A trespassing complaint was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E April 25.
A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for an active misdemeanor warrant following a trespassing complaint in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 25.
Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 1900 block of Elm Street April 26.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.