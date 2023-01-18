The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 4 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 4 in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road.
•Theft of equipment during the day was reported Jan. 4 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. There were no suspects as of press deadline.
•A 53-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI Jan. 4 in the 4900 block of Highway 61.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Sunrise Court Jan. 4 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was gone when they arrived.
•Suspicious activity was reported Jan. 5 in the area of Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue.
•Theft was reported Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of Coach Road.
•An officer took a report of credit card fraud Jan. 5 in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue. It was a loss of $4,104.08. There were no suspects as of press deadline.
•An Oakdale woman was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and three active felony warrants Jan. 5. The arrest happened after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Century Avenue. The driver fled before crashing into a ditch a short time later. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Maplewood, and the license plate on it was found to be stolen out of West St. Paul.
•Officers responded to a dispute Jan. 5 in the 4800 block of Fifth Street.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call Jan. 5 in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road.
•Theft from an automobile was reported Jan. 6 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
•Theft from an automobile was reported Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road.
•Fireworks were reportedly set off Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of Roth Place.
•An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
•A 32-year-old White Bear Lake woman was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail on fourth-degree DWI charges Jan. 8. The arrest happened after the driver was stopped near Ronald and White Bear avenues and found to be impaired by alcohol as evidenced by field sobriety tests. She later provided an evidentiary sample that showed she had a 0.10 blood alcohol concentration. Her vehicle was towed.
•A resident in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue was issued a citation for a noise ordinance violation following a report of loud music Jan. 8. The resident turned down the music but refused to be identified. Apartment management later ID’d them so the citation could be issued.
•A Jan. 8 report of two men slumped over in a car that was stopped in the middle of the street near Oak Terrace and Jansen Avenue led to one man being arrested on outstanding warrants and the other cited for driving after his license was revoked.
•A 44-year-old White Bear Lake man who had three misdemeanor warrants was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail Jan. 9. The arrest happened after officers were called to the 4800 block of Cook Avenue for a welfare check. No new charges stemmed from the incident.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint Jan. 9 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
•A 34-year-old Hugo woman was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail for second-degree DWI test refusal Jan. 10 after a traffic stop near Labore Road found her to be impaired while operating a motor vehicle.
•A 35-year-old St. Paul was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail Jan. 10 for felony violation of a no-contact order. The arrest happened after officers were called to the 3500 block of Century Avenue for a possible order for protection violation. The man also had seven active warrants for his arrest out of Ramsey County.
•Theft was reported Jan. 10 in the 1800 block of Birch Street.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants Jan. 10 after forcing entry into a detached garage near the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
