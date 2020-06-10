The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• An unwanted acquaintance caused damage to the exterior of a residence in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane May 28.
• A vehicle attempted to hit a squad car and ultimately fled a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Floral Drive May 28.
• Theft from an auto in the 4300 block of Lake Ave. S. was reported May 28.
• A disorderly adult male was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 28.
• Mail was taken from multiple boxes in the construction bank of mailboxes on Old White Bear Avenue May 29.
• A broken window was reported at a business in the 1500 block of County Road E May 29.
• A 16 year old girl is being referred for 5th degree assault stemming from an incident that occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 29.
• A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a St. Paul man found to be driving without insurance and a cancelled license on Highway 61 May 29.
• A report of shots fired in the 1800 block of County Road F May 29 was unfounded.
• Fireworks were reported in the area of Ebba Street and Jansen Avenue May 29, but none were found.
• Officers responded to a report of several people breaking into a business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 May 29, but instead found a company who was boarding up windows.
• A bird was removed from a residence in the 5200 block of Pathways Avenue May 30.
• Two suspects fled a burglary in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway May 30.
• A car was stolen from the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 30.
• Delivered food was stolen from the doorstep in the 3100 block of Karth Road May 30.
• A woman was arrested for three felony warrants after being stopped for suspicious activity in the area of Highway 61 and 7th Street May 30.
• Two flower pots were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Golfview Drive May 31.
