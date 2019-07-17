The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Highway 61 on July 4 for someone who unhooked a trailer in the traffic lane, then drove off.
• On July 5, an employee in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road found an improper key in front door lock and pry marks at the jamb. There was no entry and no loss.
• Theft of a purse was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road July 5.
• Theft and a loss of about $12 was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F July 5.
• A Lino Lakes woman was arrested for third-degree DWI near County Road E July 5.
• A 23-year-old was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near I-694 and Highway 61 July 7.
• A 36-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested for DWI July 7. The driver refused a test. She had a prior offense in 2011. Her vehicle was towed and is subject to forfeiture.
• A set of keys were stolen from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive July 7. The loss was $400.
• A commercial burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Washington Square July 8. No suspects.
• Theft of $94 worth of items from a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive July 8.
• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E July 8.
• Theft of a wallet was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue N July 8.
• A 23-year-old was arrested for domestic assault in the 1700 block of Eugene Street July 9.
• A 36-year-old was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Third Street and Clark Avenue July 9. Alcohol level was 0.15.
• A person tried to steal a Specialized bicycle from the underground parking garage in the 4400 block of Lake Ave S. July 9. A suspect was identified. The bicycle lock was cut, causing an estimated $30 worth of damage.
• A 22-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested for third-degree DWI near County Road E and International Drive July 9.
• A 22-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near McKnight Road July 9.
• Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of First Street July 10.
• On July 11, a resident in the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue reported theft by swindle regarding a fake White Bear basketball solicitation.
• A White Bear Lake woman was issued a citation for theft in the 1800 block of County Road F July 11.
• Someone entered an unlocked SUV in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 12 and stole a backpack and handgun. The loss was $815. Video pending.
• About $7,400 worth of jewelry was reported stolen during a burglary in the 2100 block of Blomquist Avenue July 12. No suspects.
• Theft of a 2006 Suzuki GSX600 was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road July 12.
• A rear window of a vehicle was shattered in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S July 12.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane sometime overnight July 13.
• An officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Orchard Lane on a burglary report July 13. An unsecured door to a residence was entered and items were stolen. Unknown suspects.
