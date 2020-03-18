The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• After a traffic stop at White Bear Lake and Woodlyn Avenues, officers arrested a 30-year-old man for drunk driving March 4. He was transported to the White Bear Lake Police Department and consented to a breath test, which recorded a 0.11 BAC. The man was then charged with fourth-degree DWI and transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for processing.
• A coin purse was reported as stolen from an apartment in the 2000 block of Fifth Street March 4.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Gun Club Road March 4 following report of a theft. The loss is estimated at $1,280. There are no suspects at this time.
• A 22-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for theft in the 2100 block of Fourth Street March 5.
• Two female black dogs were found in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street March 5.
• A 26-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI March 5.
• Counterfeit money was reported by a business in the 1800 block of County Road F March 5. The suspect has been identified, and charges are currently pending.
• A car window was smashed in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 6.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Birch Street overnight March 7. Suspects have not currently been identified.
• A 40-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for possession of stolen property March 7. He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
• A 43-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Highway 36 March 7.
• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 8.
• Officers responded to the 2400 block of Maplewood Drive in Maplewood March 8 to assist with a call that reported shots fired.
• A business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road reported receipt of two counterfeit $10 bills March 9.
• Cigarettes were reported stolen from a business on the 1400 block of Highway 96 March 11. The loss was $170.20.
• A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at the 2600 block of County Road E March 11. Suspect information is currently not available.
• Officers received report of an injured goose near Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue March 12.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 900 block of Wildwood Road March 12. The loss was approximately $90. The suspect has been identified, and charges are pending.
