The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• License plates were reported stolen Feb. 25 in the 1800 block of Whitaker Street and the 4600 block of Clark Avenue.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of Kenny Lane Feb. 25. It is being reviewed by the city prosecutor for potential charges.
• A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 26 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man, who was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen license plates and ammunition.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1300 block of Hedman Way Feb. 26.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Feb. 26.
• Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department with a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Feb. 26.
• A dog owner in the 3900 block of Cranbrook Drive was cited following a complaint Feb. 27.
• A dispute occurred in the 1800 block of Ninth Street Feb. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle Feb. 27.
• A verbal domestic was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street Feb. 28.
• A man was issued a notice for trespassing due to noncompliance with the mask mandate in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Feb. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Feb. 28.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 28.
• A school bus was struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of Lilac Drive March 1. No injuries were reported.
• A drug offense was investigated in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue March 1.
• A camper valued at $17,000 was stolen from a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road March 1.
• Two separate incidents of harassment were reported March 1 in the 2200 block of Sixth Street and the 4600 block of Second Street.
• Theft from auto was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 1.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road March 2.
• A business in the 4600 block of Centerville Road reported March 2 being swindled by a short-change artist in two separate incidents in February.
• A Shafer man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of County Road E March 2.
• Officers assisted Ramsey County SWAT with a high-risk search warrant in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue March 3.
• A driver in a road rage incident March 3 followed a woman to her apartment complex in the 1600 block of Ninth Street to verbally harangue her, but was gone on officers’ arrival.
• Vehicle tabs were stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road March 3.
• A call about a suspicious vehicle near Seventh Street and Debra Street March 4 led to the arrest of a man for fourth-degree DWI.
• A purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Randy Avenue March 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street March 4.
• Damage to property occurred in the 2000 block of Fifth Street March 4.
• A vehicle window was smashed in the 1800 block of Birch Street March 4.
