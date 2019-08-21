The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A shed was forcibly entered overnight Aug. 8 in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway and over $6,000 in lawn maintenance equipment was stolen.
• A business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 reported Aug. 8 that a suspect passed a forged check in a drive-thru. The loss was $2,300.
• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E Aug. 8.
• Theft from a boat was reported in the 4900 block of Campbell Avenue Aug. 9.
• A Minneapolis resident was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Aug. 9.
• A Maplewood resident was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the 1400 block of County Road E Aug. 10.
• An Oakdale resident was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal on White Bear Avenue Aug. 10.
• An Oakdale resident was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Century Avenue and I-694 Aug. 10.
• Theft of a handbag was reported in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 10.
• A driver was arrested for third-degree DWI near Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue Aug. 10. Alcohol level was 0.26.
• A driver was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal near Highway 61 and I-694 Aug. 11.
• A Little Canada resident was arrested for second-degree DWI near Buerkle Road Aug. 13. The driver had two prior DWI offenses in the last 10 years, so his vehicle was towed and held for forfeiture.
• Marijuana was found during a traffic stop near Belland Avenue and White Bear Avenue Aug. 14.
• Investigation of an incident in which an employee keyed a vehicle after verbally accosting the party in the vehicle is underway. The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Century Avenue Aug. 14.
• Mail theft was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 14. A suspect has been identified.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue N. Aug. 14.
