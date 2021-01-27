The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1700 block of Elm Street Jan. 14.
• Damage to property was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Jan. 15.
• A man was arrested for 911 interference in the 1600 block of Highway 96 Jan. 15.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 1800 block of Spruce Court Jan. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 15.
• A Vadnais Heights woman was arrested for outstanding warrants following a traffic stop Jan. 16 on Evergreen Drive.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Hinckley Street Jan. 16.
• A former tenant was arrested for a warrant when he was reported by management fro returnign to a building in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Jan. 16.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue reported fraud when he was tricked into buying $4,100 in gift cards over the phone Jan. 16.
• A license plate was stolen overnight Jan. 16 in the 3600 block of Linden Place.
• Windows on a vacant home were reported shattered Jan. 16 in the 5200 block of Northwest Avenue.
• Violation of a harassment restraining order was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Jan. 16.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Wood Avenue Jan. 17.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2300 block of County Road E Jan. 17.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 17.
• A domestic situation was reported at a hotel in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Jan. 18. The parties fled before officers arrived.
• A burglary was reported in the 1600 block of 9th Street Jan. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Jan. 18.
• Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 18.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Jan. 19.
• A woman was arrested for violating a no contact order in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Jan. 19.
• Officers mediated a domestic situation between family members in the 1600 block of Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake Jan. 19.
• Officers responded to a loud party complaint in the 1400 block of Park Street Jan. 19.
• Catalytic converters were stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street and the 2000 block of 5th Street Jan. 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of 4th Street Jan. 20.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 20.
• A man was arrested for four outstanding warrants in the 3100 block of Karth Road Jan. 20.
• A man was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle at Highway 61 and Willow Lake Blvd., Vadnais Heights Jan. 20.
• The Porta-potty at Matoska Park was tipped over Jan. 21.
