The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Nov. 1. One of the occupants, a 28-year-old Columbia Heights man, had a felony theft warrant. He was arrested.
• A burglary was reported in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue Nov. 1.
• A vacant residence in the 4700 block of Karen Way was burglarized on Nov. 1 and criminal damage was done. The loss is expected to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at County Road E and Linden Avenue Nov. 1 and found the driver to be driving after revocation. The passenger was cited for small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Both parties were cited and released.
• An unknown male entered an open garage in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue and was inside when the homeowner got home Nov. 1. The male ran away and was not located. Nothing was missing from the garage.
• A disturbance near the 2000 block of County Road E East Nov. 2 resulted in a stolen truck. The suspects had multiple warrants and were in possession of methamphetamines. Two people were arrested without incident and are awaiting formal charges.
• Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Karen Place Nov. 4.
• Burglary was reported in the 4800 block of Woodcrest Road Nov. 4.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 4. It was later recovered in St. Paul.
• An officer located an occupied stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Nov. 4. The vehicle actively fled from the officer, who did not pursue. Upon investigation, the vehicle was later found abandoned on Southwood Drive and Cranbrook Drive. Officers established a perimeter. Ramsey County K-9 assisted with a track. Ultimately, the suspect was not located. The vehicle was towed for safekeeping.
• A 29-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI near County Road F and White Bear Avenue Nov. 5. Alcohol level was 0.09.
• A 28-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and alprazolam near White Bear Avenue and I-694 Nov. 5.
• An Amazon package was stolen from a porch in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue Nov. 6.
