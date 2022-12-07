The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
An attempted theft was reported in the 2300 block of 10th Street Nov. 23.
A social media scam was reported in the 1900 block of Third Street Nov. 23.
An Ogilvie woman was arrested in the 2600 block of County Road E Nov. 23 on multiple outstanding warrants.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Division Court for a complaint involving an attempt by someone to set fire to a car Nov. 24. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the car’s owner later found a device inside the gas cap which was seized for examination. An investigation is ongoing, including possible security footage. The motive or connection to the address is not known.
A 50-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for third-degree DWI test refusal after a traffic stop involving driving the wrong way in the 1200 block of County Road E Nov. 24.
A 41-year-old St. Paul man was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI Nov. 24 after failing a standardized field sobriety test on Highway 61. The driver showed indications of impairment and failed a preliminary breath test at 0.14 alcohol content and a DataMaster Transportable breath test of 0.17 alcohol content. The driver had no prior DWI offenses. The vehicle was parked and the license plates were impounded and destroyed.
A 28-year-old White Bear Lake woman was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for third-degree DWI Nov. 24 after officers found her sleeping in the driver’s seat of her vehicle behind the police department near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Second Street. She was found to be impaired by alcohol.
Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 24.
A fight was reported in the 3200 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 24.
A 25-year-old White Bear Lake woman was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for second-degree DWI test refusal and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol Nov. 25. An officer responded to a driving complaint and ultimately located the suspect vehicle after she struck a curb while making a turn in the 3100 block of Century Avenue.
Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Dorothy Avenue Nov. 25.
A trailer was stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 25 but was later recovered in Minneapolis Nov. 28.
Ongoing harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Floral Drive Nov. 25.
A 45-year-old Circle Pines man was arrested for intent to evade motor vehicle tax after he was found to be using another person’s registration tabs on his license plates. He was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. It happened after an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 1700 block of County Road E Nov. 25.
A 31-year-old Roseville man was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for second-degree DWI after being found to have an alcohol content of 0.08 or more. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Highway 61 and Buerkle Road for a speed violation Nov. 26.
Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 26.
A narcotics complaint was reported in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue Nov. 26.
Disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of County Road E and Golfview Drive Nov. 26.
Trespassing was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 26.
A 25-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for fourth-degree DWI and having an alcohol content of 0.08 or more Nov. 27. He was stopped near the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue for a speed violation.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Nov. 27.
Liquor theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road with an estimated loss of $356.40 Nov. 27. Investigation is ongoing.
Criminal property damage was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Nov. 27.
Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Nov. 27.
Disorderly conduct was reported when a man refused to leave the 1900 block of Buerkle Road until an officer arrived Nov. 27.
Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fourth Street for a disorderly male Nov. 28. The suspect was gone by the time they arrived.
A 44-year-old White Bear Lake man was issued a Ramsey County eCitation for misdemeanor theft in the 2200 block of Fifth Street Nov. 28.
A white 2010 Ford Explorer was stolen from the 3500 block of Hoffman Road in Gem Lake Nov. 28. It was a $2,450 loss, and there is no known suspect information.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested for violating an active no-contact order in the 1400 block of Park Street. She was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. Gross misdemeanor charges are pending prosecutorial review.
Vehicle theft was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street Nov. 29. The vehicle was later recovered in the same block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.