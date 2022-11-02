The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Theft was reported at a store in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Oct. 15.
•Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in checking the area around the 4200 block of Homewood Avenue for a person asking for help Oct. 16.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 16.
•Officers responded to a report of narcotics in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 16.
•A verbal altercation was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 16.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Oct. 16.
•Two drivers who were engaged in racing and driving recklessly in the area of Douglas Lane and White Bear Avenue were arrested following a traffic stop Oct. 16. One was arrested on DWI and for third-degree test refusal, the other for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and a fifth-degree controlled substances violation.
•Three motorcycles and three vehicles were stolen in the 2300 block of Oak Lane Oct. 17.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Oct. 17.
•Property damage was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road and the 1700 block of Highway 96 Oct. 17.
•Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Lakeaires Blvd. Oct. 17.
•Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 17.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 17.
•A license plate was stolen in the 1700 block of Elm Street Oct. 18.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Oct. 18.
•A woman was served with a no-trespass order in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Oct. 18.
•Officers responded to the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway for an in-progress fraud call Oct. 18. The suspect was identified.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Oct. 18.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI near the intersection of McKnight Road and Orchard Lane Oct. 18.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 19.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 19.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1900 block of Highway 96 and the 2000 block of County Road F Oct. 19.
•Officers responded to juveniles shining lights on a house near the intersection of Elm Street and Auger Avenue Oct. 19.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Highway 96 Oct. 20.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Court Oct. 20.
•Fraud was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 20.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Oct 21.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Birch Street Oct. 21.
•Harassment was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue and the 3100 block of McKnight Road Oct. 21.
•Fraud reports were made in the 4600 block of Peggy Lane, the 1800 block of County Road F and the 1600 block of Fourth Street Oct. 21.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1700 block of Willow Court and the 3800 block of Highland Avenue Oct. 21.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 21.
•Officers responded to a drunk person in the 2000 block of Fifth Street Oct. 22.
•Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Oct. 22.
•Officers mediated a dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 22.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 22.
•Officers investigated suspicious vehicles Oct. 22 at the intersection of Highway 96 and White Bear Parkway and the intersection of Cook Avenue and Third Street.
•Officers responded to noise complaints in the 2300 block of Blomquist Avenue and the 2100 block of Division Court Oct. 22.
•Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace Oct. 22.
•A suspicious woman was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Oct. 23.
•A neighbor’s fence was reported for being down on the roadway in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Oct. 23.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1400 block of Park Street Oct. 23.
•Officers mediated a disorderly conduct incident in the 2300 block of Circle Drive Oct. 23.
•A license tab sticker was stolen off a vehicle in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 23.
•A Hugo man was identified for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue, but fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.
•Copper cables were stolen in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 23.
•A Little Canada man was arrested on several outstanding warrants following a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 23.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly woman in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 24.
•Laptops and checkbooks were stolen in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue Oct. 24.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street Oct. 24.
•Attempted vehicle theft was reported Oct. 24 in the 3500 block of White Bear Avenue.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4000 block of Lakehill Circle Oct. 24.
•Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Oct. 25.
•Officers assisted the White Bear Lake building department with a stop work order in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Oct. 25.
•Officers mediated a verbal argument between a man and a woman in the 1400 block of Highway 96.
•A suspicious note was received in the 1900 block of Spruce Place Oct. 25.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 3600 block of McKnight Road and the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Oct. 25.
•Officers gave a ride to a man under the influence of narcotics who was screaming at passersby near the intersection of Highways 61 and 96 Oct. 25.
•Officers responded to a civil problem in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Oct. 26.
•Criminal sexual conduct was reported in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 26.
•A vehicle was stolen at the intersection of Banning and Lake Avenues Oct. 26.
