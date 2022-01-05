The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A shoplifting incident was reported Dec. 14 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of Karth Road Dec. 14.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 15.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Dec. 15.
•Theft of a vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Dec. 15.
•A Center City man was arrested for DWI following an accident in the 1500 block of Park Street Dec. 15.
•A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Dec. 15 in the 4700 block of Highway 61.
•Officers responded to a report of an injured rabbit in the 3700 block of Kenny Road Dec. 17.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Orchard Lane Dec. 17.
•Domestic assault was reported in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Dec. 17. A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for interference with an emergency call.
•A complaint of fireworks was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way Dec. 18.
•A domestic incident was reported in the 300 block of Linden Street Dec. 18.
•Two older teens, a male and a female, were reported for theft of food items at a store in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 8. The suspects reportedly stay in the restrooms and loiter at the store regularly.
•A man stole a box of donuts at a store in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 18.
•A Florida man was arrested on the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 18 on an outstanding DWI warrant.
•A truck cover was damaged in the 1700 block of County Road E Dec. 19.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 19.
•Theft from vehicle was reported in separate incidents in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway and the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, Gem Lake, Dec. 19.
•A vehicle window was smashed and a purse stolen in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue Dec. 19. A credit card from the purse was later used in Vadnais Heights.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Dec. 19.
•A driver was cited for having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 61.
•A White Bear Township man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Centerville Road and County Road H2 Dec. 19.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 20.
•Officers responded to a dog-versus-dog bite in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Dec. 20.
•Attempted theft was reported in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 20.
•A lunchbox was stolen from the front seat of an unlocked vehicle in the 1700 block of Monn Court Dec. 20. The resident also reported a candle was stolen the day prior from her doorstep.
•A small metal cross went missing in the 1900 block of Webber Street Dec. 20.
•Burglary was reported in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue Dec. 20.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Dec. 20.
•A car window was smashed and a backpack stolen in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue Dec. 20.
•An intoxicated woman was arrested on an assault warrant after she called police from the 3100 block of Century Avenue to get a ride to St. Paul Dec. 20.
•Multiple unlocked vehicles were rummaged though overnight Dec. 21 in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 21.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on a felony drug warrant Dec. 21 in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue.
•Burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 21.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of First Street Dec. 21.
•Illegal drugs were seized when a car was searched after the driver was pulled over near the intersection of White Bear and Cedar Avenues for multiple equipment violations Dec. 22.
•Burglary of a detached garage was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 22.
•A vehicle window was smashed and a purse stolen in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Dec. 22.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Dec. 22.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported at a business in the 1700 block of Buerkle Circle Dec. 22.
•Harassment was reported in the 2700 block of Crown Hill Court Dec. 22.
•Officers are investigating an assault incident that occurred Dec. 21 at a business in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road.
•Package theft was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Dec. 22.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Dec. 22.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for smoking methamphetamine inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 22.
•Officers responded to an attempted burglary in the 1500 block of County Road E Dec. 23.
•A White Bear Lake man was issued a citation for trespassing at a business in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Dec. 23.
•A dispute was reported in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street Dec. 23.
•Two vehicles parked in the 3300 block of Willow Court had their tires slashed overnight Dec. 24.
•Two snowmobiles in a trailer were stolen in the 3300 block of White Bear Avenue Dec. 24.
•A woman was cited for misdemeanor theft Dec. 24 after she walked out of a business in the 2700 block of County Road E with a basket full of items.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Sun Terrace Dec. 24.
•Officers mediated a coworker dispute in the 1800 block of County Road F Dec. 24.
•A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Dec. 25.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at an establishment in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, Gem Lake, Dec. 25.
•A Dellwood man was arrested for DWI in the area of Highway 96 and Northwest Avenue Dec. 25.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for trespassing in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Dec. 25.
•Terroristic threats were reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 25.
•A vehicle was broken into and a stereo stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 26.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI and 3rd Degree test refusal at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Van Dyke Street Dec. 26.
•Officers investigated a possible burglary in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Dec. 26.
