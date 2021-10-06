The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of County Road E Sept. 23.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 3100 block of Karth Road Sept. 23.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 3400 block of Century Avenue Sept. 23.
•A suspicious man was looking into vehicles in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue Sept. 24.
•A disorderly man was pounding on a resident's door in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 24.
•A man yelled threats at officers responding to an unrelated call in the area of 11th Street and Wood Avenue Sept. 24.
•A burglary and domestic assault occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 24.
•Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 2300 block of County Road E East Sept. 24.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI following a single vehicle accident at a residence in the 5000 block of Campbell Avenue Sept. 24. His passenger, a Hugo man, was arrested for underage consumption.
•Clothing was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Sept. 24.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 24.
•A man was arrested for possession of several drugs in the 2200 block of County Road E Sept. 24.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 2200 block of East County Road F Sept. 24.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Schueneman Road, Gem Lake Sept. 24.
•A report of fireworks and people yelling in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 24 yielded no results.
•Officers escorted a drunken man home after he banged on the door of the wrong residence in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 25.
•Officers responded to a report of a couple arguing in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 25. They were found in a pick-up truck a short distance away, and the driver was cited for no proof of insurance.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 25.
•Criminal damage to property and reckless driving were reported Sept. 25 in the 3600 block of Cranbrook Drive. The suspect was uncooperative and charges are pending.
•Officers responding to a fight in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 26 arrested a Bingham Lake man for fleeing the scene and DWI.
•Officers assisted with a disorderly person who refused to leave a business in the 2600 block of County Road E Sept. 26.
•Officers responded to an ongoing animal complaint in the 1700 block of Elm Street Sept. 26.
•Graffiti was reported in the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 26.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road Sept. 26.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Sept 26.
•Officers assisted in trespassing a homeless man who was loitering, disturbing customers and being a nuisance at a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Sept. 26.
•A Maplewood woman was arrested for DWI at St. Regis Drive and Dorothy Avenue Sept. 26.
•A man was arrested for impairment following a welfare check at Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road Sept. 27.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of 7th Street Sept. 27.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Sept. 27.
•A residential burglary occurred overnight Sept. 27 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road.
•Identity theft was reported in the 3700 block of Mayfield Court Sept. 27.
•A woman was arrested for an active warrant following a traffic stop near Shamrock Way and Dylan Court, Mahtomedi Sept. 27.
•An employee at a business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 spoke with officers about theft and suspicious activity in the parking lot.
•Officers assisted a federal agency in serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 27, but the party was not located.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Sept 27.
•Officers seized drug paraphernalia from two people having relation in the pack of a car near the intersection of Karth Road and Bergeron Lane Sept 28.
•A suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant and violation of a protection order in the 2300 block of County Road E Sept. 28.
•A Las Vegas man was cited for misdemeanor theft following a shoplifting incident at a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Sept. 28.
•A license plate was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Sept. 28.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block fo Hoffman Road Sept 28.
•Charges are pending for an individual who made a terroristic threat in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Sept 28.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2700 block of Spruce Place Sept. 29.
•A detective has been assigned to ongoing reports of fraud and burglary in the 2000 block of Spruce Place.
•Officers responded to an order of protection violation in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive Sept. 29.
•Harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Ivy Lane Sept. 29.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Sept. 29.
•Officers responded to a report of chickens and goats running loose in the 1700 block of Elm Street Sept. 29.
•A man was arrested for felony domestic assault stemming from an incident in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 29.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 1900 block of County Road F Sept. 30.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Sept. 30.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of 4th Street Sept. 30.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 30.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 30.
•Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue Sept. 30.
