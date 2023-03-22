The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
A man was arrested for DWI in the 1800 block of County Road F March 5.
License plates were stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 5.
A vehicle window was shattered in the 4900 block of Division Avenue March 5.
Theft of a vehicle rim occurred overnight March 6 in the 3900 block of Linden Street.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue March 6.
Officers assisted the Oakdale Police Department in locating a stolen vehicle March 7 near I-694 and Century Avenue.
A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane March 7.
Juveniles were reported for racing scooters near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Second Street March 7.
Officers responded to a violation of an order for protection March 7 in the 1600 block of Ninth Street.
Officers responded to a complaint of a snowmobile driving around in a park near White Bear Avenue and Orchard Lane March 7.
A forgery incident reported March 8 in the 2600 block of Sumac Court is being investigated, and a suspect has been identified.
A vehicle was stolen March 8 in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake.
A snow shovel was stolen in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane March 8.
A neighbor reported a home in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue was burglarized while the homeowner was away March 8. Officers determined forced entry was made through a rear slider.
A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1400 block of Highway 96 March 8.
A group of young people stole approximately $20 of pop, candy and chips from a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue March 8.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace March 8.
Officers assisted in locating a missing person near White Bear Avenue and Buerkle Road March 9.
Fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue March 9.
Officers responded to a domestic assault incident in the 1600 block of Highway 96 March 9.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace March 9.
A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1600 block of Ninth Street March 10.
Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue March 10.
A victim reported numerous unauthorized transactions on her debit card on or around March 9, mostly occurring at Maplewood Mall.
Officers responded to suspicious activity March 11 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road, the 1900 block of Webber Street, and the 4400 block of Lake Avenue.
Burglary of a storage unit was reported March 11 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
A South St. Paul man was arrested on two active warrants following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of County Road D March 11.
A Maplewood woman was arrested for DWI after officers found her vehicle off the roadway in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road March 12.
Officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace March 12.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating a no-contact order in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue March 12.
A man was arrested for assault involving the implied use of a firearm in the 3800 block of Effress Road March 12.
Officers assisted in stopping a potential burglary suspect in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 13.
Nineteen 50-foot copper load bank cables were stolen from an unlocked trailer over the weekend of March 11-12 in the 1700 block of Commerce Court.
A car was stolen March 14 in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Rooney Place March 14.
Officers responded to an incident in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue March 14.
