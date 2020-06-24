The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Police investigated a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue June 8.
• A vehicle reported stolen in White Bear Lake was found in a business parking lot in Vadnais Heights June 8.
• A window was reported broken at a school in the 2600 block of County Road E June 8.
• Theft from a construction site in the 4900 block of Division Avenue occurred June 8. A White Bear Lake man was cited for misdemeanor theft.
• A vehicle was driving the wrong way in the area of Highway 61 and Highway 96 June 8.
• Officers responded to a report of juvenile trespassers in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue, who scattered and did not return June 8.
• A package was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road June 8.
• Officers responded to the report of a fight in the 4800 block of Lake Ave. June 8.
• An argument was reported in the 4600 block of Burson Avenue June 8, but worker said no one was arguing.
• A house in the 1900 block of County Road F was egged June 8.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for disorderly conduct after driving up and down the street honking and yelling racial slurs in the 2100 block of 4th Street June 8.
• A snapchat video of a woman being assaulted was reported in the 3800 block of White Bear Avenue June 8. The incident took place in Little Canada.
• Officers responded to a report of a drunk driver in the 3200 block of Buerkle Road June 8, and he was released to a sober party.
• Burglary of a detached garage was attempted in the 2300 block of Blomquist Avenue June 9.
• Burglary of a residence in the 3800 block of Prairie Road occurred June 9, and a car was stolen from the garage.
• Disorderly conduct among juveniles was reported in the 1700 block of 3rd Street June 9.
• A reported trailer theft was determined unfounded when it was discovered a family member loaned it to a neighbor in the 4700 Block of Lake Ave. June 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue June 10.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Christine Place June 10.
• A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to attack a motorist in the parking lot of a hotel in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway June 11.
• Leaf blowers were stolen in the 3900 block of Linden St. June 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3000 block of Hoffman Road June 11, and a group of males who were congregating politely dispersed.
• A domestic incident was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road June 11.
• Two juveniles walking in the area of South Shore Blvd. and Bellaire Avenue after midnight June 12 were transported home.
• A business in the 4700 block of White Bear Parkway received fraudulent documentation attempting to divert the payoff amount for a real estate closing June 12.
• A scammer obtained bank information for a resident in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. June 12 and fraudulently sent money to China.
• A stolen motorcycle was recovered in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue June 12.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a dog locked in a vehicle in the 2600 block of County Road E June 12.
• Identity theft was reported in the 3400 block of Glen Oaks Avenue June 12.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in a store in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. June 12.
• Trespassers were reported on and around the Manitou Island bridge June 12.
• A Little Canada man was arrested for DWI at Highway 61 and Willow Lake Blvd. June 12.
• A customer was identified and charged after passing a counterfeit $50 bill at a store in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 13.
• Aerial fireworks were reported in the 2300 block of Lakeridge Drive June 13.
• A dispute between neighbors was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place June 13.
