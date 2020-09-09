The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• An unwanted male, reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 27, left when requested.
• Criminal sexual conduct was reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 27.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 27.
• Graffiti was spray-painted on a vehicle parked in an outbuilding in the 5200 block of Northwest Avenue Aug. 28.
• Theft from auto occurred in the 4200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 28.
• A verbal argument occurred in the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 28.
• A man confronted an employee in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue about items he believed she stole from his St. Paul home, which she denied.
• A man was reported for riding his scooter on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of White Bear Avenue.
• Marijuana was found during a traffic stop at Fourth Street and Carolyn Lane Aug. 28.
• An electric bicycle was stolen during a burglary in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Aug. 28.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for possession of narcotics following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 28.
• A man was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation in the 4000 block of Cranbrook Drive Aug. 28.
• An officer investigating a trespassing complaint Aug. 29 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue found a Minneapolis man with an active felony burglary warrant. He was transported to the Hennepin County jail.
• A fight between two men was reported Aug. 29 near the White Bear VFW.
• Two juveniles fled on foot after being seen tampering with a motor vehicle in the 3700 block of Highland Ave. Aug. 29.
• Officers responded to a domestic abuse no-contact order violation in progress in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Aug 29. The suspect fled and an alert was entered for his arrest.
• A man was arrested for DWI in the 2000 block of County Road E Aug. 29.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Division Avenue and Sixth Street Aug. 29.
• Officers responded to a report of someone tampering with a vehicle in the 1500 block of Park Street Aug. 29.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at Third Street and Banning Avenue Aug. 29.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 29. It was later recovered, and four juveniles were arrested.
• Officers responded to the 3600 block of Howard Avenue Aug. 30 on a report of juveniles running amok, but the kids were not located.
• Landscape lights were damaged in the 2200 block of Ninth Street Aug. 30.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2600 block of Oak Drive Aug. 30.
• Two vehicles were broken into and items stolen from the Century College parking lot Aug. 30.
• An order for protection was violated in the 2100 block of Roth Place Aug. 30.
• Harassment and trespassing were reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Aug. 31.
• A sick fox was reported on Manitou Island Aug. 31.
• A harassment restraining order violation was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Aug. 31.
• A single-vehicle crash with injuries was reported on I-35E and County Road H2 Aug. 31.
• Officer responded to a report of family members arguing in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 1.
• A 19-year-old White Bear Lake man assaulted a family member in the 1700 block of Third Street Sept. 1, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
• Unemployment benefits fraud was reported in the 2500 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 1.
• A vehicle was broken into in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue South and a purse was stolen Sept. 1.
• An animal bite that occurred in the 2100 block of 12th Street Aug. 30 was reported Sept. 2.
• A “slumper” was arrested in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue for DWI and possession of controlled substance Sept. 2.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.