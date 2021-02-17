The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• An officer on patrol Feb. 4 found a vehicle in the 3800 block of Midland Avenue that was wanted by Minneapolis police for an armed robbery.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road overnight Feb. 4.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 4.
• A resident in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive reported their Amazon account was hacked Feb. 4 and callers wanted credit card information.
• A resident in the 2200 block of Gardenette Drive reported a fraud attempt Feb. 4.
• A hit and run accident was reported at a business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Feb. 4.
• A man was captured on video stealing a battery in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 4.
• A vehicle was stolen from a business in the 3800 block of Highway 61 Feb. 4, and later located in St. Paul. The suspect has been identified.
• A store manager observed a woman attempting to steal goods from a semi trailer parked at a loading dock in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 5.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb. 5.
• A sedan fled an officer attempting to make a traffic stop at Interstate 694 and Century Avenue Feb. 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3800 block of Jay Lane Feb. 6.
• A Cottage Grove man was cited for misdemeanor theft from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 6; the theft occurred Jan. 24.
• A hit and run crash was reported in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 6.
• A dispute over custody was reported in the 4800 block of Morehead Avenue Feb. 6.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested for assault in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 6.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for outstanding warrants following a traffic stop at 5th Street and Bald Eagle Avenue Feb. 6.
• A shoplifting incident was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Feb. 7.
• Motorcycle parts were stolen from an underground garage at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 7.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue Feb. 7.
• Officers assisted with successfully stopping a fleeing vehicle near Highway 96 and 35E Feb. 7.
• A dispute was reported in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road Feb. 8.
• A license plate was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue N. Feb. 8.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of 4th Street Feb. 8.
• A license plate was stolen off a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Florence Street Feb. 8 and a plate stolen from a vehicle in St. Paul was left in its place.
• Officers assisted Plymouth Police Department with the execution of a search warrant in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 9.
• An SUV collided with a semi truck in the 1700 block of County Road F Feb. 9 before fleeing the scene.
• Fake currency was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb. 9. A woman received a $50 bill with “For motion pictures purposes” written on it from a man who left the area.
• Two St. Paul men were arrested for 2nd degree burglary and possession of burglary tools in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 10 when a commercial burglary alarm went off. Both men had several felony warrants in multiple counties.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Morehead Avenue Feb. 10.
• Officers responded to a violation of a no contact order in the 4300 block of Cottage Park Road Feb. 10.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 11.
• A package was stolen from a residence in the 1600 block of 5th Street Feb. 11.
