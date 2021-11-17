The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a dispute at a business in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Nov. 4.
•Two packages were stolen in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue Nov. 4.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 4.
•A Hugo man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Highways 61 and 96 Nov. 4.
•A St. Paul driver was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Old White Bear Avenue and Lake Avenue S. Nov. 4.
•A Jordan woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Highway 96 Nov. 5.
•A property owner in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane requested a permanent trespass order Nov. 5 and is seeking further protection orders due to ongoing harassment issues.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 4800 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 5.
•Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Nov. 5.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for DWI in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Nov. 6.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 3300 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Nov. 6.
•A vehicle was stolen Nov. 11 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
•A domestic dispute was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place Nov. 6.
•A mother reported her high school student was harassed by unknown students Nov. 6.
•A Mahtomedi man was arrested for multiple traffic infractions Nov. 6 near the intersection of Labore Road and Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake.
•Officers investigated a vehicle in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Nov. 6 that may have been used in a hit and run incident in St. Paul.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4600 block of Krech Avenue Nov. 6.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the 4500 block of Highway 61 Nov. 7.
•Officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery that occurred in the 3900 block of Linden Street Nov. 7.
•A tire was stolen off a vehicle in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 7.
•A storage unit was burglarized in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 7.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported int eh 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 8.
•Disorderly conduct between a brother and sister was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 8.
•Theft was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E Nov. 8.
•Theft was reported in the 1700 block of 4th Street Nov. 9.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for 16 outstanding warrants and a new misdemeanor violation of a protection order charge near the 3600 block o fHoffman Road Nov. 9.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3700 block of Saint Regis Drive Nov. 9.
•Officers responded to an attempted vehicle theft in the 2500 block of Crown Hill Court Nov. 9.
•A vehicle was reported stolen overnight Nov. 10 from the 2500 block of Manitou Island.
•Phone theft occurred at WBLAHS-North Campus Nov. 10.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road and the 2500 block of County Road F Nov. 10.
•Robbery was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street Nov. 11.
•Officers responded to an unwanted person going into several local businesses in the 2200 block of 4th Street Nov. 11.
•Officers mediated a disturbance in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Nov. 11.
•Utility boxes were reported stolen from a residence in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue Nov. 11.
•Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive Nov. 11.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for outstanding warrants for theft and burglary Nov. 11 in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue.
