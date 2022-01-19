The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A suspect fled an attempted traffic stop for speeding in the area of Highway 61 and Hoffman Road Jan. 1.
•Catalytic converters were stolen Jan 1 in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue, the 4700 block of Centerville Road and the 3400 block of Buckbee Road.
•A cell phone was stolen from a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 1.
•Officers responded to a possible assault in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Jan. 2.
•Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 2.
•Catalytic converters were stolen Jan. 2 in the 1700 block of Elm Street and the 3500 block of Century Avenue N.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants Jan. 2 in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue. A St. Paul man was arrested at the same time for driving a stolen vehicle that he used to pick up the woman, and a search also found narcotics belonging to him.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for passing counterfeit currency at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 2.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 3.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of Fifth Street Jan. 3.
•A vehicle was stolen from a dealership in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Jan. 3.
•A man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital Jan 4 following a forklift accident in the 4000 block of Highway 61.
•Fraud incidents were reported in the 4600 block of Carolyn Lane and the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Jan. 4.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Jan. 4.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 4.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 5.
•A credit card was stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 6, and use at unknown locations was attempted.
•One subject in a dispute in the 2300 block of County Road E Jan. 6 was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•A person was trespassed from a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 7.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Street Jan. 7.
•Lascivious behavior was reported in the 2400 block of Jansen Ave. Jan. 7.
•A vehicle was stolen in a robbery in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 7.
•A package was stolen from a residence on Hillary Farm Lane, Gem Lake Jan. 7.
•Officers assisted a citizen with family issues in the 4100 block of Jay Lane Jan. 7.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 7.
•A vehicle that was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Jan. 7 was later recovered in Washington County. A juvenile male was arrested, and charges are pending.
•A Hugo woman was arrested for DWI on I-35E Jan. 8.
•Theft and check fraud were reported in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue Jan. 8.
•A person was arrested for fifth-degree assault in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Jan. 8.
•A vehicle stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Jan. 9 was recovered in another city and the driver was taken into custody.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Jan. 9.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 9.
•Officers who located a stolen vehicle near the 3100 block of Century Avenue N. Jan. 9 conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the lone occupant of the vehicle, a St. Paul man, for receiving stolen property.
•Mail theft was reported in the 3700 block of Big Fox Road, Gem Lake Jan. 10. Damage to a mailbox was reported nearby around the same time.
•A key drop box was stolen from a business in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Jan. 10 and subsequently two vehicles were stolen from the lot. One vehicle was recovered in St. Paul.
•Three dogs were involved in an animal bite case in the 4800 block of Wood Avenue Jan. 10.
