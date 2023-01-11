The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 28 for a disorderly customer. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male.
• Violation of a protection order was reported Dec. 28 in the 3500 block of Jerry Street.
• A verbal argument between two adults was reported Dec. 28 in the 4000 block of Lakehill Circle. No charges are present.
• Officers responded to the 4600 block of Highway 61 Dec. 28 to take a fraud report.
• A 42-year-old White Bear Lake resident was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail Dec. 28 after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road related to expired registration. The driver was also found to have two misdemeanor warrants and was cited for traffic-related offenses.
• Harassment was reported Dec. 29 in the 2000 block of Spruce Place.
• Telephone harassment was reported Dec. 29 in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue.
• Officer checked the 2000 block of County Road E Dec. 29 for a possible narcotics user.
• A 58-year-old White Bear Lake resident was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail Dec. 29. He was pulled over during a traffic stop related to his taillights, but the officer later discovered his driver’s license was canceled as inimical to public safety.
• A traffic stop conducted Dec. 30 in the 2300 block of County Road E found a driver to be impaired. The driver was booked at the Ramsey County Jail for second-degree refusal.
• Violation of protection order was reported Dec. 30 in the 3500 block of Jerry Street.
• An officer was dispatched to the intersection of First and Birch Lake avenues Dec. 30 in response to a theft from an automobile. There was a loss of $200 and no suspects.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 30 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
• Bar security was requested Dec. 31 due to someone being involved in a fight in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 31 in the 1800 block of Park Street.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call Jan. 2 in the 2000 block of Rishworth Lane.
• Officers responded to the 3100 block of Karth Road on Jan. 2 on a disorderly conduct call. They mediated the parties involved.
• Officers assisted with removing an unwanted guest near the 2000 block of Douglas Lane on Jan. 2. No citations or arrests stemmed from the incident.
• Officers responded to the 1700 block of Highway 96 on Jan. 2 on a disorderly conduct call. An unwanted male at the residence left on his own accord.
• Officers responded to the 2000 block of Douglas Lane on Jan. 2 on a disorderly conduct call.
• Officers responded to a burglary alarm Jan. 3 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue. Officers found a single male had entered and taken cash from inside. An investigation continues.
• A male suspect was reported to have trespassed Jan. 3 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
• Illegal dumping was reported Jan. 3 in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace. There is no suspect information.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 3 in the 2100 block of Roth Place.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 4 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 4 in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road.
• Theft of equipment was reported Jan. 4 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. There are no suspects.
• A 53-year-old White Bear Lake resident was arrested Jan. 4 for third-degree DWI in the 4900 block of Highway 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.