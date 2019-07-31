The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 4800 block of Centerville Road found her car missing from the lot overnight July 18. The black 1998 Acura Integra was later recovered, unoccupied. No suspects at this time.
• A 57-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 2100 block of County Road F July 18.
• A Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue July 19. Alcohol level was 0.12.
• A 21-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 and Willow Lake Boulevard July 20. Alcohol level was 0.11.
• Officers responded to the 1000 block of Highway 96 July 20 on a disorderly conduct complaint. A White Bear Township resident was arrested for misdemeanor obstruction.
• A 34-year-old man was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive July 20.
• Theft of liquor was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road July 20. A license plate was obtained and a KOPS alert issued.
• A 55-year-old was arrested for second-degree DWI near County Road E and Linden Avenue July 20. Alcohol level was 0.27.
• A 55-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal near Highland Avenue July 20. She had swerved out of her lane.
• A Braham resident was arrested for driving with a canceled license near White Bear Avenue and White Bear Court July 20.
• A 23-year-old was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and third-degree criminal damage to property in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 21.
• Officers responded to the 3500 block of Century Avenue North on a report of an auto theft July 21. Upon investigation, a suspect has been identified. This incident is under investigation.
• Theft of a trailer and tools from a construction site was reported July 22 in the 40 block of Summit Farms Lane in Gem Lake.
• A scam was reported in the 2500 block of County Road E July 22. The loss was approximately $2,900.
• Theft of liquor was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road July 22. License plate information was obtained and a KOPS alert issued.
• Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 22. No suspects.
• A 20-year-old White Bear Lake man was cited for underage consumption of alcohol in the 3100 block of Century Ave July 23. He was released to a sober adult.
• A 37-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on County Road E near International Drive July 23. The driver was booked at the Ramsey County jail. Felony charges are pending review by the county attorney.
• A resident in the 3800 block of Midland Avenue was a victim of a phone scam/theft by swindle July 23. $2,000 loss. No suspect information.
• A traffic stop on Bald Eagle Avenue July 24 resulted in a warrant arrest. A 27-year-old Circle Pines resident was arrested on a misdemeanor theft warrant out of Washington County. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in her vehicle.
• Approximately $2,200 worth of merchandise was stolen from a store in the 1300 block of Highway 96 July 24.
• A guest in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway reported July 24 his wallet and vehicle rifled through and cash and financial cards missing.
• Officers arrested a driver near White Bear Avenue and I-694 on an outstanding warrant. Upon arrest, he was found in possession of narcotics. He was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and a new charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession was filed.
• A tenant in the 3500 block of Century Avenue discovered her parked vehicle forcibly entered overnight and about $1,300 in property stolen from it.
• Lockers were entered and items stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 25.
• Mail theft was reported in the 2100 block of Floral Drive July 25.
• Officers responded to the 1400 block of Highway 96 for theft of lottery tickets July 25. A 32-year-old Little Canada resident was cited for theft.
