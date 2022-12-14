The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 2:36 pm
The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
A stolen check was reported forged in the 2100 block of Division Court Nov. 30.
Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 30.
Officers responded to a fight between residents in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Nov. 30. The situation had calmed down upon the officers’ arrival, and the police mediated the incident.
A Maplewood resident was booked on third-degree DWI charges after performing poorly on a field sobriety test during a drunken driver stop in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 30.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace Nov. 30.
Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Dec. 1.
A complainant reported a lost phone in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 1. The person who answered the lost phone refused to turn it over without a reward and was requesting to meet in circumstances the complainant didn’t think were safe.
Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Dec. 1.
A 22-year-old White Bear Lake man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a suspicious person complaint in the 1700 block of County Road E East Dec. 1.
Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue North Dec. 2.
An informational call about disorderly conduct in the 2600 block of County Road E was reported Dec. 2.
Officers responded to what was initially reported as a domestic incident in the 1800 block of Birch Street. Further investigation revealed the fighting appeared to be mutual, and the complainant was advised. The other party involved had already fled the scene.
Theft of $101 from a lost wallet was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 3. The suspect was identified and cited.
Officers dealt with disorderly individuals in the 1900 block of County Road F Dec. 4.
A 39-year-old Mounds View man was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for third-degree DWI refusal charges Dec. 4. Officers conducted a traffic stop for failure to obey a traffic control signal near Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road. Their investigation found the driver to be impaired by alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety testing and was arrested. He refused evidentiary testing.
A debit card was reported stolen in Maplewood and was used at the White Bear Lake Sam’s Club Dec. 5.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle and First avenues and the 1900 block of Eugene and Webber streets Dec. 6.
