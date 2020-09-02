The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A St. Paul man was cited for assault in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 15.
• A window was shattered and a purse taken from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 15.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Aug. 15.
• Mail theft was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way Aug. 15.
• A man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at County Road F and White Bear Avenue Aug. 15.
• A woman was arrested for DWI after crashing her car into a dumpster in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 16.
• A 2018 Jeep Renegade was stolen from the 2100 block of Southwood Drive Aug. 16.
• A man found in a parked vehicle in the 3400 block of Century Avenue Aug. 16 was arrested for multiple felony warrants.
• A woman was arrested for DWI in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Aug. 16.
• A man who was found passed out behind the wheel on County Road E fled officers upon being awakened and struck a squad car Aug. 16.
• Lottery tickets were stolen from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Aug. 17.
• An attempted residential burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Douglas Lane Aug. 17.
• A bike was stolen in the 2100 block of 8th Street Aug. 17, and was found and returned to the owner.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of 4th Street Aug. 17.
• A business owner in the 4600 block of Highway 61 reported being harassed by a former employee Aug. 18.
• Criminal damage to property occurred in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 18.
• A North Oaks man was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Highway 96 and 4th Avenue Aug. 19.
• A Burnsville woman was arrested for domestic assault and violation of an order for protection in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Aug. 19.
• A resident in the 2000 block of Spruce Place reported health insurance information was fraudulently used to obtain a Covid-19 test Aug. 19.
• A vehicle was damaged during a theft attempt in the 4000 block of Cranbrook Drive Aug. 19.
• A bomb squad was called to a residence in the 4100 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 19 after a teenager found a grenade in the basement. The grenade was properly removed.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane Aug. 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 20.
• Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Aug. 21.
• A woman was arrested for DWI near the intersection of 35E and Highway 95 Aug. 20.
• Officers responded to a report of a disorderly homeless male in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Aug. 21.
• A disorderly male was reported at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 21. He was issued a no trespass order and transported from the scene.
• Officers assisted a homeowner in removing an individual from the property in the 3400 block of Willow Court Aug. 21.
• An outgoing check was stolen from a mailbox in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive Aug. 22, was forged for a larger amount and cashed.
• Officers responded to the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 22 for a report of a man bothering customers at a business.
• A woman was arrested for DWI at 1st Avenue and Webber Street Aug. 23.
• A residential burglary was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Aug. 23.
• Two individuals were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary tools, and a controlled substance following a traffic stop at County Road F and Centerville Road Aug. 23.
• A driver was cited for having two stolen license plates following a traffic stop at Highway 61 and Scheuneman Road Aug. 24.
• A woman fled after being caught shoplifting food items from a store in the 2600 block of County Road E Aug. 24.
• A large commercial safe was found in the woods in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 24.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Aug. 24.
• A woman in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue sent $625 to a seller on Facebook Marketplace who never provided the item.
• A suspicious man was advised to stay away from a residence in the 2200 block of South Shore Blvd. Aug. 24.
• An assault occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 26.
• A driver of a stolen vehicle fled after officers attempted a stop near the intersection of 694 and White Bear Avenue. Aug. 27.
• A Burnsville woman was arrested for providing a false name and disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of 4th Street Aug. 27.
• A man was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 27.
