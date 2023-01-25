The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Shots were reportedly fired Jan. 11 in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
•Theft was reported Jan. 11 in the 1900 block of Eugene Street with a $420 loss. There are no suspects as of press deadline.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI Jan. 11 and booked at the Ramsey County Jail.
•An officer was dispatched to the 5000 block of Wood Avenue Jan. 12 after a license plate was stolen.
•A disturbance noise complaint was reported Jan. 12 in the 4800 block of Centerville Road.
•An Oakdale man was arrested Jan. 12 for third-degree DWI in the 2700 block of County Road E.
•A victim reported her identity was used on Jan. 9 at a store in Maplewood, with a total loss of $60. There was no probable cause for charges as of press deadline.
•Two motor vehicles were stolen Jan. 12 in the 1800 block of County Road E. The State Patrol recovered one, though the other is still missing.
•Lewd behavior was reported Jan. 12 in the 4700 block of Highway 61.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 12 near the intersection of County Road E and Century Avenue.
•Officers responded to the 3500 block of Century Avenue Jan. 12 for a noise disturbance.
•Fraud was reported Jan. 13 in the 3400 block of Century Avenue.
•Police received a report Jan. 13 that a storage unit in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road had been broken into back in December 2022. There was no suspect information as of press deadline.
•Online fraud was reported Jan. 13 of a $318.58 attempted purchase. There was no loss, and the suspect was unidentified.
•Attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported Jan. 13 in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive.
•A 48-year-old North St. Paul man was booked at the Washington County Jail Jan. 14 for first-degree DWI and driving after having his license canceled for being inimical to public safety. He also had three previous DWIs within the 10-year enhancement period. The incident occurred following a traffic stop near Hadley Avenue and Highway 36.
•A DWI was reported Jan. 14 during a traffic stop at the intersection of Buerkle Road and Highway 61.
•An officer responded to a report of motor vehicle theft Jan. 14 in the 2000 block of County Road E East. The reporting person’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot within the previous 10 minutes at an estimated $20,000 loss. The suspect was unidentified as of press deadline.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise disturbance Jan. 15 in the 4900 block of Highway 61.
•Theft by swindle was reported Jan. 15 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue. The victim sent money for Vikings tickets that were never mailed, at a $150 loss.
•A driver was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail Jan. 15 for second-degree DWI. The arrest happened after an officer responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank in the 3900 block of Highland Avenue. An infant was in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The suspect refused to be tested for alcohol consumption.
•Officers responded to a report of a female trespassing Jan. 15 in the 1400 block of Park Street. The suspect was gone when officers arrived, and they were unable to locate her.
•Fraud was reported Jan. 16 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
•Officers responded to a dispute reported Jan. 16 in the 1900 block of Florence Street.
•A storage unit burglary was reported Jan. 16 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. There were no reported losses and no suspect information as of press deadline.
•A missing person report was issued Jan. 16 in the 1900 block of Ninth Street. The investigation continues, and no foul play is suspected.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 17 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
•A noise complaint was reported Jan. 17 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
•Criminal damage to property was reported Jan. 18 in the 4600 block of Centerville Road.
•Theft was reported Jan. 18 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road.
•An officer responded to a theft report Jan. 18 in the 1400 block of Highway 96. The theft is a $112 loss, and one suspect remains unidentified.
•Officers responded to a robbery Jan. 18 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road. There were no injuries, and one suspect remains unidentified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.