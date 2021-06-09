The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Hearing aids and a catalytic converter were stolen in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway May 27.
• A St. Paul man was found to be in possession of narcotics following a traffic stop near Highway 61 and 2nd Street May 27.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of County Road E May 28.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in separate incidents May 28 in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue and the 4700 block of Clark Avenue.
• A hit and run accident was reported at Lake Avenue South and Highway 61 May 28.
• Theft from vehicles in the 4900 block of Woodcrest Road and the 2000 block of Douglas Lane were reported in separate incidents May 28.
• Suspects shot a paintball gun in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Highway 96 May 28.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Gisella Blvd reported people pounding on her front door May 28.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue May 28.
• A breach of trust was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue May 29.
• A vehicle fled officers in the area of McKnight Road and Elm Street May 29.
• A subject was served a trespass notice in the 2500 block of Manitou Island May 29.
• Two men, from Mahtomedi and North St. Paul, were arrested for possession of stolen property, narcotics, and burglary tools in the 3100 block of Century Avenue May 30.
• A Honda Civic was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 30.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Place May 30; they were also flagged down by a civilian in the area who wanted to give them information.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for multiple felony warrants near the intersection of Shady Lane and Highway 61.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive May 31.
• A verbal domestic situation was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court June 1.
• Officers mediated a dispute at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E June 1.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue June 1.
