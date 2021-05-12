The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight April 29 in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane.
• Theft at a business in the 2000 block of County Road E on April 11 was reported April 29. Video surveillance is pending.
• Officers mediated a dispute in the 1800 block of Highway 96 April 29.
• An order for protection violation was reported in the 2300 block of Birch Street April 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the early morning of April 30 in the 4700 block of Washington Square.
• Unemployment insurance fraud was reported in the 2500 block of Roth Place April 30.
• A dog was left unattended in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Orchard Road April 30.
• Attempted identity theft was reported April 30 in the 1800 block of Park Street.
• Juveniles were loitering and pestering staff at a business in the 4700 block of Banning Avenue April 30.
• A Faribault man was arrested for narcotics at White Bear Avenue and I-694 May 1.
• A customer left a liquor store appearing intoxicated, and was arrested for DWI in the 1200 block of Birch Pond Trail May 1.
• A dog owner was cited after their dog was found running loose in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 1.
• A resident having a party in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive was advised to keep down the noise May 2.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of County Road F May 2, and a suspect was arrested.
• A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street May 2.
• Officers mediated a disturbance between a patron and a driving service provider in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue May 2.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety following a traffic stop in the area of County Road D and Glen Oaks Avenue May 2.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue May 3.
• Burglary of a shed in the 3400 block of Century Avenue was reported May 3.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1700 block of Elm Street May 3.
• A White Bear Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 4900 block of Woodcrest Road May 4, and was later found to be in possession of property that had been reported missing after nearby burglary.
• The window of a vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road was smashed May 4.
• Officers assisted with a cat that was stuck under a shed in the 1800 block of Whitaker Street May 4.
• Narcotics found in the area of Second Street and Clark Avenue were turned in by a citizen May 4.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue May 4.
• A Maplewood man was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop at Highway 96 and Karen Place May 4.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 4.
• Damage to a residence in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane was reported May 5.
• A resident in the 4400 block of Park Court reported losing $900 in a fraud incident May 5.
