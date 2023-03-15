The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Civil problems were reported in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge and the 1900 block of County Road F Feb. 22.
Code enforcement was reported in the 4800 block of Debra Street Feb. 23.
A domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 23.
A snowblower was stolen from a business in the 4900 block of Long Avenue Feb. 24.
A domestic incident was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 24.
Fuel was siphoned from a work vehicle in the 1700 block of Commerce Street overnight Feb. 24.
Theft of event-related items was reported in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, Gem Lake Feb. 24.
Disorderly conduct by an ex-employee was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 24.
A woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop near County Road E East and Highland Avenue Feb. 24.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Feb. 25.
A vehicle was stolen in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Feb. 25.
Officers responded to a civil problem in the 2700 block of Riviera Drive Feb. 25.
Narcotics were reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman road Feb. 26.
Officers responded to a report of an injured raccoon in the 3900 block of Jay Lane Feb. 26.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue Feb. 27.
A dispute was reported near the 2200 block of Thomas Lane Feb. 27.
A person reported missing in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 28 was later found.
Nuisance cats were reported in the 2400 block of Hillside Road Feb. 28.
A customer was trespassed from a business in the 2600 block of County Road E after making what an employee felt was an “odd gesture” Feb. 28.
Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Birch Street Feb. 28.
Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing ice and snow at vehicles, people, and buildings Feb. 28 in the 5000 block of Division Avenue.
A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for an outstanding controlled substance violation warrant in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 1.
Harassment was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue March 1.
Officers assisted the fire department in the 1800 block of Fourth Street for items smoldering in a basement.
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue March 2.
Robbery of a tool shed was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 3.
Burglary of a storage unit was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road March 3.
Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road March 3.
Officers issued a citation for underage drinking and open bottle violations following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highland and Cedar Avenues March 3.
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Centerville Road March 4.
Items were stolen from a locker at Planet Fitness March 4.
A juvenile selling a sweatshirt on Facebook Marketplace had it stolen when the buyer asked to try it on and fled in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 4. When the victim called the suspect back, he threatened to shoot him. No weapons were involved in the initial robbery.
